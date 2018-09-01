Maryland Game Day: Texas
Texas (0-0) vs Maryland (0-0)
When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, FedEx Field (Landover, Md.)
Weather Forecast: Landover/Weather Channel
Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart
Television: FS1 (Streaming on FoxSportsGo) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Brady Quinn (color), Bruce Feldman (sideline)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 98, XM Channel 145
TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com
Live stats: Click here
Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.
Line: Terps + 13.5
Series history: Texas leads Maryland in the all-time series 3-1, with the Terps winning 51-41 in Austin on Sept. 2, 2017.
Pregame coverage:
WATCH: Matt Canada previews Week 1 matchup with Texas
Terps excited to start season, honor McNair
Terps offense will leverage QB's skill set says Canada