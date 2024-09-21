Maryland Game Day: Villanova

Villanova (3-0) at Maryland (2-1)
When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, SECU Stadium
Weather Forecast: College Park/Weather Channel
Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart
Television: BTN (Streaming on FOX Sports) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Mark Followill (play-by-play), Anthony Herron (color), Dannie Rogers (sideline)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 372
TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com
Live stats: Click here
Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.
Line: N/A
Over/Under: N/A
Series history: Maryland leads the all-time series 9-2, with the Terps winning the most recent meeting 31-14 in College Park on Sept. 1, 2007.
Captains: Kaden Prather, Taizse Johnson, Quashon Fuller
Pregame coverage: