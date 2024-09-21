Maryland Game Day: Villanova

Villanova (3-0) at Maryland (2-1)

When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, SECU Stadium

Weather Forecast: College Park/Weather Channel

Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart

Television: BTN (Streaming on FOX Sports) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Mark Followill (play-by-play), Anthony Herron (color), Dannie Rogers (sideline)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 372

TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com

Live stats: Click here

Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.

Line: N/A

Over/Under: N/A

Series history: Maryland leads the all-time series 9-2, with the Terps winning the most recent meeting 31-14 in College Park on Sept. 1, 2007.

Captains: Kaden Prather, Taizse Johnson, Quashon Fuller

Pregame coverage:

WATCH: Mike Locksley Villanova pregame press conference