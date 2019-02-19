IOWA CITY, Iowa -- No. 24 Maryland (20-7, 11-5 Big Ten) escaped Carver-Hawkeye Arena with a 66-65 win over No. 21 Iowa (20-6, 9-6) Feb. 19, and Terps center Bruno Fernando proved it’s not about how you start, but how you finish.

The 6-foot-10, 240-pound sophomore didn’t let early foul trouble spoil his night against the Hawkeyes. In fact, Fernando’s late-game heroics helped him record his 17th double-double of the season--11 points and 11 rebounds--while ending a losing streak against ranked opponents on the road for Maryland that goes back 11 years.

“I thought both teams played excellent,” Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said. “It’s a great win for us obviously. I think Iowa is terrific. They’re really hard to guard and we made a lot of plays. When the crowd got into it, we made a lot of plays, hit a lot of big shots. We made a lot of big plays. And you have to to beat a really good team on the road.”

Fernando scored Maryland’s final four points Tuesday night, including a putback off of an Anthony Cowan Jr. missed layup with 7.8 seconds to go that proved to be the game-winning bucket after the Terps forced Iowa point guard Jordan Bohannon into a bad, deep shot at the other end and Hawkeyes shooting guard Isaiah Moss narrowly missed a follow-up jumper as time expired.

“I thought it was going in, so it bounced our way tonight,” Turgeon said.

Maryland’s road win against a ranked opponent is its first since Jan. 19, 2008 when the Terps defeated No. 1 North Carolina in Chapel Hill. The victory also gives Turgeon his first road win against a ranked team as Maryland’s head coach, ending an 0-19 streak.

“I got some text today saying, ‘We’re going to beat the streak,’ and I had no idea what they were talking about,” Turgeon said. “So that’s not important to me. We’ve beaten a lot of teams this year that were ranked at some point on the road. But the good thing is I told our team yesterday I said I love our schedule. It has made us tougher. It has made us better. I think it’s the hardest road schedule in the league and it gave us a lot of chances to beat good teams on the road. So we guarantee ourselves at least a .500 record on the road in the league. We’re 5-4 now, which is pretty spectacular considering who we’ve played with this young team on the road.”

While it was Fernando who came up clutch at the end, it was Maryland’s guards that kept the Terps in the game throughout. Cowan led all scorers with 17 points (5-for-10 from three) while also dishing out eight assists to one turnover, breaking out of his recent slump (9.2 ppg over his last five games) when his team needed him most.

“I think statistically eight assists, one turnover that’s terrific,” Turgeon said. “And I think Anthony’s a heck of a player. And he gets scrutinized so much because he’s really our only upperclassmen who’s playing. But I thought he was terrific.”

After a sluggish start to the game for Maryland and with both Terps starting bigs in early foul trouble, Turgeon’s guards stepped up. Cowan, Eric Ayala, and Aaron Wiggins got hot from downtown and sparked the Terps offense, accounting for Maryland’s last six made field goals of the first half, all of which were threes.

“We started to make shots,” Turgeon said. “They went zone, we hit a couple and we kind of got ourselves going.”

Ayala finished with 11 points (3-for-6 from three), four assists and four rebounds, while Wiggins netted nine off the bench. Starting three Darryl Morsell also had nine points, but struggled putting the ball on the floor with four turnovers.

Leading by 12 with just under 14 minutes to go in the game, Maryland saw its lead start to slip away. But the Terps locked up on defense when they had to and held the Hawkeyes to 33 percent shooting from the field when it was all said and done Tuesday night. Where Maryland showed the most improvement was in its transition defense, holding Iowa--a team that likes to get out and run--to just seven fast break points despite having 17 turnovers.

“I thought we really defended tonight,” Turgeon said. “We got our defense going. That’s what we do. We really guard. It was crazy how fast we lost [the lead], but my guys were tough tonight.”

The Terps’ win over the Hawkeyes gives them their fourth 20-win season in the last five years and ends a tough stretch of schedule for Maryland that included 7-of-9 games away from home.

“I’m really happy for my guys. Kind of a gauntlet we just went through with four of five on the road. On the road Saturday and then again on the road tonight, Tuesday. So I’m proud of my guys. They showed some great toughness tonight.”