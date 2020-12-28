TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland gets first conference win of the season at No. 6 Wisconsin

The Terps were led by three double-digit scorers and the late-game heroics of junior guard Eric Ayala and sophomore forward Donta Scott, who combined to score Maryland’s final 10 points of the game. Ayala led the Terps in scoring with 17 points and Scott also finished in double figures with 12. The pair shot a combined 10-for-20 from the field and had four rebounds and two assists each.

“We were terrific in practice yesterday so you kind of knew our guys were going to compete,” Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said. “And we just made enough shots and enough free throws to pull this one out.”

Maryland (6-3, 1-2 Big Ten) picked up its first conference win of the season and its first win over a top-10 opponent in nearly five years Dec. 28 with a 70-64 win in Madison over No. 6 Wisconsin (8-2, 2-1).

Ten of Scott’s 12 points came in the second half as he continues to be Maryland’s best player after halftime. Scott also delivered a posterizing dunk with under a minute left to increase Maryland’s lead to five and swing the momentum heavily in the Terps’ direction.

“He’s giving up like 4 inches out there in post defense and battling,” Turgeon said of Scott. “He had some big rebounds and got all the way to the rim a couple of times. He wasn’t terrific in the first half for him, but he was really dialed-in in the second half.”

Junior wing Aaron Wiggins finished with 15 points and a game-high nine rebounds. Wiggins also added a block and two steals to his totals, leading an overall strong defensive effort by Maryland.

“A point of emphasis was just making sure I was aggressive and taking open shots,” Wiggins said.

Terps senior Darryl Morsell showed better selection with his shots on Monday and finished with eight points on 3-for-6 from the field. As he does in most games, Morsell also handled much of the dirty work for Maryland by swiping three steals and ripping down five boards.

Junior forward Jairus Hamilton gave Maryland 16 strong minutes off the bench and finished with nine points and four rebounds for the Terps.

Maryland improved its free throw woes from the game prior where the Terps missed 11 from the line. Maryland shot 12-for-15 from the charity stripe against the Badgers, including six in a row in the final 24 seconds to seal the victory.

The Terps shot 50% as a team on Monday night, but it wasn’t primarily because of the three-ball. Maryland only made six three against the Badgers, but outscored Wisconsin 38-20 in the paint by using cuts and sharp passes.

“I’ve been on these guys since the Clemson game to move their bodies, move the ball, cut hard,” Turgeon said. “It’s not hard to do. And we started cutting harder, we started changing sides with the ball, and just making good reads and putting pressure on them with the dribble. And that was really the difference. And then we showed great patience. And we waited for the great shot instead of taking a bad shot. And that was really the key. We really grew up.”

After trailing by four at halftime, Maryland switched to primarily playing zone defense in the second half, which disrupted the Badgers’ offense. Besides a game-high 25 points from Wisconsin senior D’Mitrik Trice, no other Badger scored more than 10 against the Terps on Monday.

“I think it limited their post touches,” Ayala said. “I think early on they were getting a lot of touches in the post and just kind of creating through that whether it was inside-out for them or just scoring in the post. And our zone kind of pushed them out on the perimeter and I think it slowed them down for us.”

Maryland now heads back to College Park to host No. 17 Michigan State of New Year’s Eve.