Maryland redshirt junior guard Dion Wiley will graduate this spring and pursue transfer opportunities elsewhere, the school announced March 28.

Wiley, who was a member of three straight NCAA Tournament teams, had his best season as a Terp in 2017-2018. He averaged 5.8 points per game this past season while shooting 41.8 percent from the field.

“Playing at Maryland was a dream come true for me,” Wiley said in a statement. “I owe a great deal to Coach Turgeon, the assistant coaches, our training staff, and the academic support unit for helping me during my time in College Park. I’m proud of graduating with a degree in May, and I’m excited for what the future holds. This was a difficult decision because Maryland is my home, but I’m looking forward to a new opportunity. I’ll always be grateful to Coach Turgeon and the staff for sticking with me and always believing in me. I love my teammates, wish them the best and plan to stay connected to the program.”

Wiley struggled with injury and illness throughout his Maryland career. He redshirted during the 2015-2016 season after suffering a season-ending knee injury. He missed 13 games during the 2016-2017 season but played in all but four games this past season.

With incoming freshmen Aaron Wiggins and Eric Ayala set to play prominent roles next season for Maryland, Wiley will look to find a program where he can play a larger role in his final season.

“I’m very proud of Dion and the tremendous strides he’s made over the past four years at Maryland,” Turgeon said in a statement. “He’s graduating with a degree in American Studies and I’m really happy for Dion. The unfortunate thing is that Dion had to endure so many injuries, but he never complained and just continued to work to get back on the basketball court. I’m confident that he will have success. Dion expressed a desire to play a prominent role for a program in a different area. We all want what’s best for Dion, and we wish him much success in his final season of collegiate eligibility.”



