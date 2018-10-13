COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Every team hopes for a convincing victory in its homecoming game, and Maryland (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) did just that Oct. 13 by handing Rutgers (1-6, 0-4) a 34-7 loss in College Park.

“Great win,” Terps interim head coach Matt Canada said. “Tremendous win by our football team. I’m so proud of how they came back. Obviously we didn’t have the outcome we wanted last week. But it wasn’t because we didn’t play hard. It wasn’t because we didn’t care. It wasn’t because we didn’t play for each other. We came back this week and played exceptionally well.”

A 65-yard touchdown run at the end of the first quarter by Terps senior running back Ty Johnson got the scoring going for Maryland, which never looked back from that point forward. With his long touchdown run, Johnson became just the fourth Maryland player ever to surpass 4,000 career all-purpose yards, joining LaMont Jordan, Torrey Smith, and Stefon Diggs.

Johnson’s 132 yards on the ground led the Terps’ rushing attack that saw plenty of work on Saturday and helped Maryland’s offense control the game.

“[Johnson] has shown he’s very explosive,” Canada said. “I think our backs are playing well and we’re blocking pretty well up front, so it’s a good situation.”

On the ensuing kickoff after Johnson’s touchdown, the Terps took advantage of a Scarlet Knights’ mistake by recovering the football after Rutgers let it hit the turf near the 20-yard line. The ball bounced right into the hands of Terps linebacker Chance Campbell, who put Maryland’s offense right back on the field with his heads-up play. The drive that began with a shortened field ended with a Joe Petrino 35-yard field goal to put the Terps ahead 10-0.

Three touchdown passes by Kasim Hill and five interceptions later, Maryland had a blowout on its hands.

Hill wasn’t asked to throw much against the Scarlet Knights, but he made the most of his opportunities by completing eight of his 17 pass attempts for 76 yards and three touchdowns to three different Terps pass catchers--Taivon Jacobs, Tayon Fleet-Davis, and Jeshaun Jones.

Although he missed his target on a few throws throughout the game, all three of Hill’s touchdown passes were right on the money and marked a career-high for Maryland’s redshirt freshman signal caller.

“[Hill] has got to play better at times but he made some plays today too,” Canada said. “And some of those throws he made, I’m not sure anyone else can make those throws. So we believe in him.”

Terps backup quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome also contributed heavily on Saturday as Maryland deployed a run-heavy game plan on the Scarlet Knights. Pigrome’s 38 rushing yards were part of Maryland’s 290 on the ground as a team.

Rutgers’ starting quarterback Artur Sitkowski wasn’t as fortunate. Struggling to get anything going against a talented Maryland defense, the true freshman went just 2-for-16 passing for 8 yards and four interceptions before being pulled from the game. Sitkowski’s replacement, Giovanni Rescigno, had his only pass attempt of the game intercepted as well.

The five picks marked the most for Maryland since a seven interception game against Duke in 1998. Safety Darnell Savage Jr. accounted for two of the interceptions--the first Maryland player to have multiple in a game since Sean Davis in 2015--while cornerback Tino Ellis and defensive lineman Byron Cowart each recorded the first picks of their respective careers. Cowart also had the Terps’ only sack of the day.

“All week in practice we focused on just trying to do our job, not trying to do too much, not trying to do somebody else’s job,” Savage said. “Just do your job and let the plays come to you. I think as a defense collectively we’re all dialed in. I think we all go out on the field trusting each other...I just think we’re in it together and we have a lot of trust and love for each other. We don’t want to let our brother down so I think that’s the main reason we’re having the amount of success we’re having on defense.”

Maryland also dominated on special teams. Terps punter Wade Lees finished with five punts inside the 20-yard line, most of which were inside the 10 or 5.

“I don’t know what the stats are and I don’t really care but as far as punting the football, we punted the football very well today,” Canada said. “We pinned them in there and made it a long field for them. It’s hard to call plays when you’re pinned in like that. So great job by Wade and our punt team.”

Next up for Maryland is a trip to Iowa to take on the Hawkeyes. Although the Terps had a big day in front of their home crowd on Saturday, they plan to keep the Homecoming celebration brief and the preparation for their next opponent focused.

“It’s great; it’s a great feeling,” Johnson said. “But it’s on to next week starting Tuesday.”