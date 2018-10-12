COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- About a month ago Maryland (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) was a major, double-digit favorite in a home matchup with Temple, but it didn’t matter. The Terps lost, 35-14. With the realization of having to be fully prepared for every opponent in college football never more apparent, Maryland enters Saturday’s Homecoming bout against Rutgers (1-5, 0-3) as even bigger favorites--24 points to exact--and is hoping for much better results as the team that’s expected to come away with the victory.

“Rutgers is a great team. Temple was a great team, so we’re going to go out there and compete with those guys and hopefully they bring their A-game, we bring our A-game and it’s a great showing for the fans,” Terps senior wide receiver Taivon Jacobs said. “As long as we go out there together and do our job and execute and come away with the victory that’s all that really matters.”

A victory over the Scarlet Knights in front of a Homecoming crowd in College Park would also serve as payback for the Terps, who lost a close one, 31-24, in Piscataway a year ago. Interim head coach Matt Canada’s team understands exactly what’s at stake in this game between the Big Ten’s two newest members--not only revenge, but an opportunity for a crucial win.

Although Canada and his staff have been preaching the one-week-at-a-time approach, it’s no secret that this is a win the Terps need to secure to drastically increase their chance at the postseason. But Maryland knows it won’t come easy as it prepares to see a Rutgers team that is a desperate for a win and will be playing as such.

“Chris Ash is a good friend of mine and doing a tremendous job there in a rebuilding part of their program,” Canada said. “They’re right on the edge of making some plays and getting some things turned. It’ll be a tremendous challenge for us. A year ago, Maryland went over there and lost so our players were well aware of that and understand that… understand the importance of being ready every week. We talk about that every week is all that matters. It’s a one week season all the time. So it’s a big, big game for us, it’s homecoming, we’re excited for everybody to come back, excited for our fans to watch our players play. Really proud of our players and how hard they’re working, but it’ll be a great challenge for us on Saturday.”

If the Terps play smart and hard, there’s no reason to think they won’t come out on top. But you have to score points to win no matter who you’re playing. As an offensive coordinator turned interim head coach, Canada knows this as well as anyone. So after a poor performance by his offense last week, Canada is looking for much more poise and success on that side of the ball against the Scarlet Knights.

“We’re going to have to take care of the ball,” Canada said. “We need to maintain some drives on offense, we need to get the first 1st down, which in three games we’ve done that and in two games we haven’t.”

On the defensive side of the ball, the Terps are honing in on the Rutgers’ backfield, which is led by the Scarlet Knights’ most productive offensive player, sophomore running back Raheem Blackshear. Blackshear averaged 6.1 yards per carry last season as a freshman and he is off to a solid start this year with 362 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

“He’s a really good talent,” Canada said. “When you have a player that stands out that much they’re going to be getting the football everywhere you can, that’s good coaching. I think he’s a tough guy, a physical guy and they do a good job of getting him the ball...Our defensive front has played very well. They’ve played very hard and this will be a great challenge for them to keep everything in front of them and that’s where we have to continue to make progress on defense, which we’ve done a really good job on not having those big plays which we’ve limited.”

Unfortunately for Maryland, its defensive front will be without its top playmaker in linebacker Tre Watson for the first half of the game against Rutgers because of being ejected for targeting in the second half last week against Michigan.

But the Terps believe they have the reinforcements to get the job done and withstand Watson’s absence for a half.

“It’s going to be tough, but we’ve got depth on this team,” Terps junior cornerback Tino Ellis said. “Guys like Isaiah Davis and Chance [Campbell], they’ve got to step up and make plays in the game. But we have the depth for it so we’ll be fine.”

With all of the turmoil Maryland’s football program has been through in the time since the unexpected death of redshirt freshman offensive lineman Jordan McNair this past summer, the Homecoming game in College Park this year holds even more meaning.

It’s not only a chance for Terps alumni from all over to come back to campus and support their school and team, it’s also an opportunity to show appreciation for how much this year’s team has had to endure.

“Well obviously to the team it’s their school, it’s a special time,” Canada said. “We’ve got some former players that are going to come back and obviously alumni come back and you know this is their campus, their school. Those who have been so supportive of our players, we are very appreciative of. We are going through a grieving process and a lot of our students have been amazing to our players and I’m sure a lot of the alumni that come back are going to come back and be appreciative of how the players have handled this how they’ve handled the adversity. So were excited for everybody to come back were always excited for them to watch us play.”

Kickoff in College Park between Maryland and Rutgers is set for Saturday at 12:00 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.