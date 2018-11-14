COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) seniors are no stranger to adversity. They’ve seen the football program in College Park go through many ups and downs throughout the last four years, none being more trying than this season with the death of a teammate and tons of scrutiny surrounding the team and university as a whole.

But when the Terps host No. 9 Ohio State (9-1, 6-1) Nov. 17 for senior day, it will be an opportunity for all of those associated with Maryland football to show their appreciation for what the program’s longest-tenured players have been through.

“We have a ranked opponent coming in here, it’s senior week and we’re certainly honoring our seniors who have been through quite a bit,” Terps interim head coach Matt Canada said. “They’ve played for two head coaches and two interim head coaches - four acting head coaches - let alone position coaches, coordinators, and everything else. Really, really proud of them and the leadership they’ve shown this year, which is all I can speak to, the job that they’ve done to hang together. Excited for their families and them to be honored Saturday. Hopefully a lot of people get here early enough to do that, because those kids deserve to be honored and appreciated for what they’ve given to the program.”

Canada added that despite a season that seemingly has countless distractions, it has been the Terps’ senior that have held the team together and brought Maryland to within one game of being bowl eligible.

“A lot of people I think wrote this football team off in August,” Canada said. “Probably not going to win a game, the whole program is going to fall apart. The seniors didn’t let that happen. They deserve all the credit for that. Obviously I wish really bad that we’d have won some more games, so do they. But if you’re looking about honoring the seniors, how could you not say what a great job they’ve done? Because they’ve held it together.”

The storyline of the game between the Terps and Buckeyes will revolve around the quarterbacks of both teams.

Maryland starter Kasim Hill was lost for the season last week when he tore his ACL against Indiana. Redshirt sophomore Tyrrell Pigrome stepped in for Hill and performed admirably, going 10-of-13 for 146 yards and a touchdown through the air while also running the ball eight times for 19 yards.

Pigrome will get the start against the Buckeyes on Saturday and look to bring an added level of athleticism to the offense that could catch the Ohio State defense off guard. Without getting into specifics of the offensive game plan, Canada stated that he will be calling plays based on Pigrome’s skill set.

“There are certainly plays that he does better than other plays,” Canada said. “Hopefully that’s something we try to do. We try to use our players’ strengths. When Pig was in the game and we were playing both he and Kasim, there were subtle differences in our offense. We’re still going to run what we do well, we’re going to try to do what we think can give us a chance to score some points against a really, really good football team.”

On the other sideline, the Terps will be going against a familiar face when it comes to the Buckeyes’ signal caller.

Ohio State sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins is from Potomac, Md., and was originally committed to Maryland out of Bullis School before switching to the Buckeyes late in his recruitment. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder was a Heisman candidate for much of this season and currently has 3,280 passing yards, 33 touchdown passes, and six interceptions.

But Haskins won’t be the only threat the Terps will have to be cognizant of on Saturday. Ohio State has been one of the nation’s top-ranked teams all season and is talented and sound in basically all areas of the game.

“I think they do pretty much everything really well,” Canada said. “They’re playing at a very high level. Their quarterback is throwing the football extremely well. Very talented. Obviously [Dwayne Haskins] coming back to his home state, as we all know. So I’m sure he’ll be excited about that, but he’s playing at an extremely high level. Their offense has been and always does a great job of finding matchups and attacking you where you could be vulnerable - and you have to be vulnerable somewhere.

“On defense, they’re very aggressive. Their front four - or seven - are really, really good. Their DBs are really, really good. They’re not giving up a lot of points. They’re a great challenge for us to play and our guys are going to have to play very well. Obviously all we can do is control us. We can’t turn the football over, we can’t have unforced penalties, and we have to make plays when they present themselves.”

Canada knows that competing with a program like Ohio State is going to take discipline and protection of the football on the part of the Terps. Not giving the ball away on offense like it did four times the week prior will be key, but so will the continued playmaking of Maryland’s defense, which leads the FBS in interceptions to this point.

“Our kids are playing hard and they’re where they’re supposed to be,” Canada said. “We’re leading the nation in interceptions. That’s a tremendous statistic. You look at the turnovers we’ve created. Prior to Saturday, we’d done a really good job on the other side of not giving it up. I think that’s the start. They’re flying to the football, they’re playing together, they’re understanding...Our guys are staying in their lanes, staying in their gaps, doing their jobs. They’re playing as a unit, and I think that’s why you’ve seen the success we’ve had on that side of the football. Obviously they’ve got a great challenge this week, they’re going to have to play very well.”

Kickoff in College Park between Maryland and Ohio State is set for 12 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on ABC.



