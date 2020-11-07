TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland jumps out to early lead, cruises to 35-19 win at Penn State

The latter proved to be true as Tagovailoa completed 18 of his 26 pass attempts for 282 yards and three touchdowns against a Penn State defense that ranked 39th nationally entering the game.

Is the Terps’ sophomore starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa more like the signal caller he was in a 40-point loss to Northwestern in the season opener or the one that led Maryland to an overtime win last weekend against Minnesota by scoring five touchdowns?

Maryland (2-1) answered a lot of questions Saturday in its 35-19 road win over Penn State (0-3) in State College — just the third time the Terps have beaten the Nittany Lions in 44 meetings between the programs.

“It’s a blessing,” Tagovailoa said. “I heard Maryland hadn’t beaten them in a long time and to come in here and beat them at their place it’s a blessing. Our team looks forward to these opportunities because we like to compete. It’s just a blessing and we’ll continue to build off of this like we built off of the Minnesota game.”

Could Mike Locksley get a win against Penn State as head coach at Maryland or could the Terps at least come closer than they have in the last three years where they’ve lost to the Nittany Lions by a combined score of 163-6? And would Maryland’s defense show any signs of improvement after allowing an average of 43.5 points through two games this season?

All were answered by Maryland with a resounding yes on Saturday evening with an overall dominating performance in all three phases of the game.

“Great team win,” Locksley said. “I’m happy for the players in that locker room. I’m happy for the former Terps football players that have all endured obviously us not playing competitively against teams with great tradition like Penn State. So this win is for Terp Nation and our players. I’m really happy that our young team got to enjoy success up here, which is a tough place to win as we all know as Terps fans for years.

“All three phases contributed to the win. I was happy early on with how our offense executed. Our defense played all game long. We put them in tough situations where we played man coverage and loaded the box, and we had a lot of young players contribute in this win. And our special teams, we asked them to win the position battle and we were able to pin a few punts down inside the 10. Again, great team win. A great win for Terps Nation. I’m so proud of the players in that locker room and how they’ve bought into everything we’ve asked from them.”

As he did the week prior, Tagovailoa got started early. Maryland’s first drive went 75 yards in six plays and was capped off with a 42-yard touchdown throw from Tagovailoa to wideout Rakim Jarrett for the prized freshman’s first score at the college level.

Jarrett would score again on a very similar looking play two drives later, torching the Penn State defense for 62 yards this time. The former five-star recruit out of St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C., finished the win over Penn State with five receptions for a career-high 144 yards and two touchdowns.

“That’s why we recruited Rakim to Maryland. He’s one of those players,” Locksley said. “And, as I’ve always said whether it’s him, Stefon Diggs, D.J. Moore, Darrius Heyward-Bey, all of the great receivers that have played here, when you make a decision to go to Maryland when you can go anywhere in the country, it shows what kind of character you have. And anyone who knows Rakim Jarrett knows that he’s a kid who believes in himself and believes in his ability. He did his part to lift our team today with bigtime plays early in the game.

“It’s funny because I actually sent him a text message as we were leaving the hotel telling him, ‘Hey, we brought you here to make plays, and what a great day and a great opportunity to do it here today.’ And he came through and really made some big time plays for us early on to ignite us on the offensive side of the ball. It was great to see from him.”

Tagovailoa also showed great chemistry with Terps junior wide receiver Dontay Demus, who had a team-high six receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown against a Nittany Lions secondary that had no answers.

Maryland continued to ride senior Jake Funk as its bellcow running back, handing the ball to Funk 16 times, which he turned into 80 yards and a touchdown. Freshman tailback Penny Boone also showed some promise with his limited touches, carrying the ball four times for 20 yards while adding a 9-yard reception to his totals.

But for as impressive as the Terps’ offense was on Saturday, it was the Maryland defense that really stole the show in the double-digit win over Penn State.

Although the Nittany Lions outgained the Terps by 29 total yards, most of that came late while playing from behind in what was mostly a dominant performance by Maryland’s defense. Coming into the game, the Terps had just one sack and zero turnovers. On Saturday, Jon Hoke’s defense came alive thanks to some added blitzing that made it a long day for Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, who completed just 27-of-57 pass attempts and committed all of his team’s turnovers.

Maryland’s defense came away with seven sacks as well as three turnovers, including a sack-fumble that was scooped up by junior linebacker Chance Campbell and taken to the end zone to extend the Terps’ lead to 35-7.

The Terps got a jolt on the defensive side of the ball early in the game when Penn State head coach James Franklin elected to go for it on 4th-and-3 from Maryland’s 7-yard line. Other big plays on defense for Maryland included two sacks by freshman linebacker Ruben Hyppolite as well as an interception apiece by sophomore Nick Cross and junior Kenny Bennett.

“That was our game plan. Our game plan was to make Sean Clifford throw the football,” Locksley said. “Obviously we’ve had our issues stopping the run. We committed to playing man coverage. We committed to loading the box. We committed to challenging their young receivers out on the perimeter with our young guys like Tarheeb Still, Deonte Banks, Jakorian Bennett, all of those guys. All three of those guys, Kenny Bennett made some plays. And then we made plays in the deep third of the field today. Our safeties like Nick Cross did a good job of keeping everything out in front of them.

“So it was how we game planned it and it worked really well. Jon [Hoke] and his staff did a great job of executing it. We wanted to make [Clifford] throw the ball to beat us and we felt like we would be able to cover and play the deep part of the field, which we haven’t done the last couple of weeks. So great job by Jon Hoke and the defensive staff for executing the game plan that we wanted to execute.”

In very sad and unfortunate news, Terps defensive lineman Lawtez Rogers found out this morning that his mother passed away and did play in the game against the Nittany Lions. Locksley sent a message to Rogers and his family in his postgame interviews.

“We know he’s hurting and we’re hurting with him,” Locksley said. “And I know that definitely helped elevate the emotions that our defense played with today because they wanted to honor their brother with a great effort. So our hearts are with [Rogers] and his family as they deal with the tragedy of losing his mom. He’s one of ours, he’s one of us, and we’re here to support him through these tough times.”