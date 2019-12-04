COLLEGE PARK, Md. — After another slow start and trailing 13-11 with 8:09 left in the first half, No. 3 Maryland (9-0) decided it had enough of Notre Dame (6-2, 0-1 ACC) and busted the game open with a 21-7 run to end the first half, which helped the Terps cruise to a 72-51 win Dec. 4 in College Park as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Maryland used smothering defense throughout the game to hold the Fighting Irish to 29 percent shooting while swatting 10 blocked shots as a team. The Terps’ second consecutive 21-point win gives Maryland its first 9-0 start since the 1998-99 season.

“We started a little slow on offense, but our defense was terrific for 40 minutes,” Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said after the game. “We were alert, we were communicating. I thought our transition defense was terrific. If you know anything about Notre Dame, they’re really good in transition and they get quick threes in transition and we took that away most of the night. Once we hit some shots, I felt like everybody kind of loosened up a little bit and we played much better.”

Maryland sophomore forward Jalen ‘Stix’ Smith recorded his fifth double-double of the season in a dominant performance by the Baltimore native, who finished with 15 points and a career-high 16 rebounds while also tying his career-high with five blocks.

“The fact that he got 16 rebounds — I’m proud of Stix; he’s growing up,” Terps’ sophomore guard Eric Ayala said. “I’m watching him finally grow into his potential that everybody knew he could be and it’s a blessing to watch him grow like this.”

The Terps didn’t shoot well from three as a team on Tuesday, but they didn’t have to. Despite starting the game 0-for-10 from beyond the arc and 2-for-13 from three in the first half, Maryland shot 40 percent from the field as a team and outscored Notre Dame 36-22 in the paint.

“I think we’re much tougher than we were last year,” Turgeon said. “We could get pushed around pretty good last year, now we’re a much more physical team. Not just our starters, but our guys coming off the bench.”

Maryland didn’t need much help from its bench Wednesday night with four out of five starters scoring in double figures for the Terps. Turgeon went with the same starting five — Anthony Cowan Jr., Ayala, Aaron Wiggins, Darryl Morsell, and Smith — as he did in Maryland’s outing, and it’s an experienced group that was not rattled by yet another slow start offensively.

“I think in games for us it’s just a matter of time before things start clicking,” Ayala said. “Now we’re experienced and we know how to play, so it’s just a matter of time before we start rolling and start playing to our ability.”

Ayala did it all for the Terps’ against the Fighting Irish, scoring a season-high 14 points to go along with five rebounds, five assists, and no turnovers.

“Eric is a guy who’s getting better every game. I love the five assists, no turnovers...He was complete tonight and he got us going by hitting those shots.”

Ayala was a big part of Maryland’s stellar ball movement against Notre Dame. The Terps finished with 18 assists on 27 made field goals Wednesday night, including four dimes from Morsell and three from Smith.

Maryland also did an excellent job of taking care of the ball against the Fighting Irish. The Terps committed just seven turnovers in the blowout victory and forced Notre Dame into 10.

No Notre Dame scorers outside of senior forward John Mooney did damage to the Terps on Wednesday night. Mooney finished with a team-high 17 points and 12 rebounds in a performance that received little help from the rest of his teammates.

“He’s a terrific player,” Smith said of Mooney. “Pretty much he just runs to the offensive rebound every time, he’s a hard box out, and he hits a lot of contested threes. That’s what great players do and I believe he’s one of those.”

Maryland got its offensive together eventually Wednesday night, but the defense stayed stout throughout the game. The Terps have played like an elite defensive team through their first nine games as the team’s identity begins to take shape.

“I feel like it’s starting to become our identity,” Ayala said. “When we lock in defensively, our offense feeds off of that. We get out in transition and make plays and it’s fun when we can just turn it on like that and everybody is just so into it on the defensive end.”

Maryland will begin Big Ten play in its next outing as the Terps host Illinois in College Park Dec. 7.