Maryland lands a commitment from OL Khalil Stewart
Khalil Stewart just became Maryland's second commitment of the 2025 recruiting cycle. The offensive lineman out of Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's chose the Terps over Penn State and Virginia Tech.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
"I'm committing to Maryland," Stewart said. "Since the first time I went up to Maryland, I always had a good vibe from the coaches and the place. My parents felt the same way and, throughout this whole recruiting process you build relationships with coaches and staff, they built a great relationship with, me and my family. The coaches have always been real to my family. They really wanted me there.
"Coach Braswell always says you should play with aggressiveness and that's how I play," he said. "I just love finishing my blocks and beating up the person across from me.
"I like how players first come in and develop," said Stewart. "I liked how powerful they are and how quick they are off the ball. That's how I'm trying to get my game style too."
RIVALS' REACTION
Maryland is hoping for a strong start to the spring visit season and Stewart's commitment could be a sign of building momentum. Stewart last visited Maryland for the Illinois game this past season but that experience left a lasting impression on him and his family. He is continuing to develop physically and the Maryland strength and conditioning staff will have plenty to work with once he arrives on campus. Stewart will bring positional flexibility to the Maryland offensive line. He should be able to play tackle or guard, depending on how his frame fills out over the next couple years.