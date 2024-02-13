Khalil Stewart just became Maryland's second commitment of the 2025 recruiting cycle. The offensive lineman out of Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's chose the Terps over Penn State and Virginia Tech .

"I'm committing to Maryland," Stewart said. "Since the first time I went up to Maryland, I always had a good vibe from the coaches and the place. My parents felt the same way and, throughout this whole recruiting process you build relationships with coaches and staff, they built a great relationship with, me and my family. The coaches have always been real to my family. They really wanted me there.

"Coach Braswell always says you should play with aggressiveness and that's how I play," he said. "I just love finishing my blocks and beating up the person across from me.

"I like how players first come in and develop," said Stewart. "I liked how powerful they are and how quick they are off the ball. That's how I'm trying to get my game style too."