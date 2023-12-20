The Terps added to their 2024 offensive line haul on National Signing Day, as Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances three-star and former Michigan State commit Logan Bennett has signed with Maryland.

Bennett chose the Terps over offers from Michigan State, Boston College, Colorado and more.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pound interior lineman originally committed to Michigan State and former head coach Mel Tucker back in April. He took a visit to Maryland for the Penn State game the first weekend of November and decommitted from the Spartans just days later. The uncertainty following Tuckers firing and a strong visit to Maryland put the Terps in the drivers seat leading up to signing day.

Bennett is the eighth offensive line commit in the Terps' 2024 class as Maryland looks to overhaul the position room this offseason.

Stay tuned as the Terps look to potentially flip the top offensive lineman in the country according to Rivals, five-star Jordan Seaton.