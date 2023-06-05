The Terps added some much needed size and depth along the offensive line Sunday night, as Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College offensive tackle Kevin Kalonji announced his commitment to Maryland via social media.

Kalonji chose the Terps over Houston and South Carolina. He also had offers from Appalachian State, Memphis, San Diego and more.

Born and raised in the Congo, the 6-foot-6, 330-pound Kalonji played high school football in the DMV region, attending Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll before finishing his prep career at Gaithersburg (Md.) The Avalon School.

Kalonji was a three-star defensive line prospect in high school, according to Rivals. Once he enrolled at Coffeyville, he made the switch to the other side of the ball where he played offensive tackle and excelled.

Having unofficially visited Maryland while in high school, Kalonji officially visited College Park last month on May 24, immediately following an official visit to Houston. He did not take an official visit to South Carolina.

Kalonji joins a deep group of offensive linemen with prior college experience that have entered the program this offseason, including expected starting offensive tackle Gottlieb Ayedze (Frostburg State), Corey Bullock (North Carolina Central), Marcus Dumervil (LSU) and Mike Purcell (Elon).

Kalonji is set to enroll at Maryland this summer and will have three years to play two seasons.