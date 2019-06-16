A former Tennessee pledge, Jackson, who was on an official visit to Maryland this weekend, chose the Terps over Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.

While Jackson has spent most of his life in the Peach State, the speedy running back spent his early years in the DMV which really made the Maryland offer resonate with him.



“Maryland is kind of a dream school because that’s where all of my family grew up," Jackson told Rivals earlier this month. "My dad and I were close to the D.C. area. My mom lived in the dead center of Maryland. I moved to Atlanta when I was 2 or 3.”

With Maryland's top three returning rushers from a season ago all now entering their third year in the program, running back has been a key position for head coach Mike Locksley and running backs coach Elijah Brooks in the 2020 class. With local Rivals100 DeMatha (Md.) running back Marshawn Lloyd making an early pledge to South Carolina, it made landing Jackson that much more important.

Jackson becomes the 10th player to commit to Maryland in the 2020 class and is the third pledge in the class to hail from Georgia. Jackson also becomes the Terps' highest rated commit with a 5.7 Rivals rating. He is the No. 35-ranked running back nationally.