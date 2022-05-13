Maryland lands Florida State transfer D-lineman Quashon Fuller

Maryland added some much needed pass rushing experience along the defensive front May 13 with former Florida State defensive lineman Quashon Fuller announcing his commitment to the Terps via social media.

Fuller, who entered the transfer portal in early April, committed to Maryland almost two weeks exactly after visiting the College Park campus for the Terps' spring game on April 30.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pounder brings some much needed experience and pass rush ability to a defensive front that recently lost former Rivals250 prospects and projected starters Demeioun Robinson (Penn State) and Darrell Jackson (Miami).

A former Rivals250 prospect out of Fort Myers, Florida, Fuller totaled 8 tackles (2 solo) and a sack last season for the Seminoles as a redshirt sophomore.

The Terps still have a handful of available scholarships for upcoming season with a backup quarterback and cornerback among the team's biggest remaining needs.