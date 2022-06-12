Maryland lands in-state OL Tamarus Walker

Maryland just landed their first in-state commitment in the 2023 cycle with an announcement from Tamarus Walker . The Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh standout committed during his official visit to College Park this weekend.

"It was always dream school," Walker said. "It's my home state and I always wanted to put on for my state and my city.

"Coming into this official visit, they really showed me love and I felt at home there," he said. "Coach Braswell, my position coach, always kept it straight forward with me.

"It played a school role having (former teammates) Dante Trader and Preston Howard going there next year," said Walker. "We're looking for tackle now and I'm recruiting all over the dmv to help us make something special here at Maryland."