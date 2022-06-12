Maryland lands in-state OL Tamarus Walker
Maryland just landed their first in-state commitment in the 2023 cycle with an announcement from Tamarus Walker. The Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh standout committed during his official visit to College Park this weekend.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
"It was always dream school," Walker said. "It's my home state and I always wanted to put on for my state and my city.
"Coming into this official visit, they really showed me love and I felt at home there," he said. "Coach Braswell, my position coach, always kept it straight forward with me.
"It played a school role having (former teammates) Dante Trader and Preston Howard going there next year," said Walker. "We're looking for tackle now and I'm recruiting all over the dmv to help us make something special here at Maryland."
RIVALS' REACTION...
Maryland now holds three commitments in their 2023 class and Walker is their first in-state commitment this cycle. He is a solid run blocker that knows how to use his leverage to create holes for his running backs. As a pass blocker, Walker has a solid understanding of the technique needed but he'll really need to buy into the strength and conditioning program before he can be relied upon on a consistent basis. Look for Walker to see time at either guard spot or even move to center as matures.