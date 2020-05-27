Maryland lands local DL Tommy Akingbesote
Maryland is doing a great job recruiting local talent and they aren’t showing any signs of slowing down. Springdale (Md.) Flowers defensive lineman Tommy Akingbesote is the latest to join the fold and explained his decision here.
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022: Top 100
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
“I wanted to stay home and put on a show for the DMV and my family,” Akingbesote said. “They can come to every home game. That's going to be a good thing for me.
“It's just the bond I grew with coach Williams, coach Brooks, and coach Locksley,” he said. “They made me feel like I had a big opportunity at the school. We talk about basically everything. Whatever comes up. It could be football or whatever happens off the field.
“I feel like I'm a good prospect and there is a lot of other talent up there with me," said Akingbesote. "That's a good group. Those guys made a big impact because they're all my boys and they all want us to work hard together at the next level. That's team chemistry right there.”
RIVALS' REACTION...
Maryland beat Texas A&M, South Carolina, and Boston College to keep Akingbesote from leaving the area for college. That’s a big win for the Terps as they continue to add talent and size to their defensive front. Akingbesote has plenty of physical tools to make him a potential impact player at the next level. He’ll need to develop a few technical areas of his game and add more mass to his frame but there is a good chance he turns out to be a major contributor for the Terps down the road. Akingbesote is the 15th commitment for Maryland’s 2021 recruiting class and the 13th from the Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area known as the DMV.