Maryland is doing a great job recruiting local talent and they aren’t showing any signs of slowing down. Springdale (Md.) Flowers defensive lineman Tommy Akingbesote is the latest to join the fold and explained his decision here.

“I wanted to stay home and put on a show for the DMV and my family,” Akingbesote said. “They can come to every home game. That's going to be a good thing for me.

“It's just the bond I grew with coach Williams, coach Brooks, and coach Locksley,” he said. “They made me feel like I had a big opportunity at the school. We talk about basically everything. Whatever comes up. It could be football or whatever happens off the field.

“I feel like I'm a good prospect and there is a lot of other talent up there with me," said Akingbesote. "That's a good group. Those guys made a big impact because they're all my boys and they all want us to work hard together at the next level. That's team chemistry right there.”