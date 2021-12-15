Maryland lands local four-star Octavian Smith Jr.

After adding two commitments on offense last night, Maryland is getting another explosive playmaker in Octavian Smith Jr. The four-star athlete out of Burtonsville (Md.) Paint Branch is a former Northwestern commit with plenty of ties to the in-state program. Smith was on campus this past weekend for an official visit and chose the Terps over Penn State , Virginia , Boston College , and Northwestern.

“I decided Maryland was the school for me because that's the school that felt the most comfortable,” Smith said. “Once I had an official visit last weekend, nothing seemed forced. Everything seemed genuine. It felt like my family and I fit right in. It seemed as though I was there already. They brought me onboard and treated me no different. It's like a family there. It reminded me a lot of what it's like here at Paint Branch and what I experienced with the coaching staff.

“I love what they have going on there," he said. "The coaching staff and everybody seemed really genuine. Parents were able to ask the players questions. We were able to ask the players questions. We were hanging out and they said everything there was real. Throughout the recruiting process, every school would say the same things trying to sell you. The way you see through that is to get a third party perspective from players who are there, players who don't start, and getting their perspective on what it's like there. I like what they have going on there and they're on the verge of building something great.

"I love what coach Locksley has going on there," said Smith. "I know that, me being me, I feel like I can come onboard and help turn the program around.”