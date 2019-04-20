The Terps landed their fourth commitment for the 2020 class April 20, when Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances three-star offensive lineman Ja'Khi Green announced his decision via Twitter.

The 6-foot-6, 317-pounder chose the Terps over offers from Kansas, Kent State and West Virginia, wasting little time in making his announcement following an unofficial visit to College Park for a spring practice just two days prior on April 18.

Green is the Terps' first commit from Baltimore powerhouse St. Frances since Mike Locksley took over as head coach last December. Green is the second offensive line commit in the class, joining Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha three-star Jordan White and the third local commit, with Oxon Hill (Md.) Potomac three-star wide receiver Corey Dyches having committed back on April 13.

With the addition of Green, the Terps' class jumps three spots from No. 44 to No. 41 in the national class rankings.



