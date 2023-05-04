Maryland has landed a commitment from Baltimore (Md.) City College High School three-star wide receiver Jahmari Powell-Wonson . He announced his commitment on social media.

Powell-Wonson chose the Terps over the rest of a top-7 that included Boston College, Charlotte, Liberty, Old Dominion, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech.

Wide receivers coach Gunter Brewer was the lead recruiter for Powell-Wonson, who already had several ties to the Terps program.

Powell-Wonson attends the same City College High School as new Terps wideout Tyrese Chambers, who transferred to Maryland after a stellar career at Florida International. He also plays on a 7-on-7 team where he is coached by former Terps and Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound wideout had 32 catches, 1,100 all-purpose yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior.

Powell-Wonson becomes the fifth member of the Terps' 2024 recruiting class and is the first in-state commit as well as the first wide receiver commit. He is set to officially visit Maryland on June 23.