A Florida native, Williams had originally been scheduled to visit Colorado this past weekend but chose to take an official visit College Park instead, announcing his commitment to the Terps just a couple of days after completing his stay at Maryland.

In two seasons with the Hurricanes, Williams recorded 27 tackles and a fumble recovery. Williams was used sparingly this season, recording just nine tackles.

Coming out of Deland (Fla.) as a member of the 2020 high school class, Williams was the No. 40-ranked prospect in the country and No. 1-ranked safety overall according to Rivals. He is currently the No. 38-ranked prospect in the Rivals transfer portal rankings.

Williams is the second portal transfer on the defensive side of the ball in as many days, joining former FCS All-American Donnell Brown, who will bring some much needed pass rushing ability to the Terps' defensive front. He also joins former Cincinnati All-AAC cornerback Ja'Quan Sheppard as the second defensive back from the transfer portal to commit to the Terps.

Williams will have two years of eligibility remaining when he arrives at Maryland.