Maryland’s 2019 class got an influx of speed on Saturday, when it the Terrapins picked up a commitment from three-star wide receiver Ahmarean Brown . One of the quickest wide receivers in the state of Florida, Brown is only limited by his relatively small stature. Still, his 5-foot-9 frame hasn’t deterred major programs from pursuing his commitment.

Brown elaborated on the reasons behind his decision to Rivals.com, saying it was about fit and the feeling that washed over his family when they arrived on campus. “I picked Maryland because the moment we came in, it just felt like I belonged here,” Brown said by text moments after his commitment. “My main reason was if my family loved it.”

The fit within the scheme, he says, was also a contributing factor. Brown knows his skill set lends itself to a certain kind of offense and sees the system in place at Maryland as a glove-like fit for what he brings to the table.

“The people here know how to use me,” he said. “I felt like that was clear. So it was that and them creating a relationship. I just loved everything about it.” Brown, who is a track star in addition to his football career at Tampa (Fla.) Catholic High School, is ranked as a high three-star prospect. He is currently ranked as the No. 34 wide receiver in the class of 2019.