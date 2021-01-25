TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland linebacker Chance Campbell enters transfer portal

Campbell announced the news on social media, saying that he plans to graduate from Maryland this May and transfer elsewhere to complete his eligibility.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder had a breakout campaign in 2020 despite playing just five games in a COVID-shortened season, recording a team-high 43 tackles (22 solo), 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. His 11 tackles per game ranked 12th nationally and 2nd in the Big Ten. He was named honorable mention All-Big Ten.

Campbell appeared in 10 games as a sophomore in 2019, finishing fifth on the team with 54 tackles. He added 4.5 tackles for loss with a forced fumble and interception.

The loss of the team's top tackler is a big one, but the blow should be softened by the addition of an incoming recruiting class that includes two Rivals100 linebackers in Terrence Lewis and Branden Jennings as well as local JUCO transfer Gereme Spraggins.