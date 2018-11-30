COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Coming off a tough, yet encouraging, five-point loss to No. 4 Virginia, No. 24 Maryland (6-1) gets set to open up conference play Dec. 1 when the Terps host Penn State (4-2) in College Park.

Losses always sting, but Maryland was able to take a lot of positives away from its narrow defeat against last year’s No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Cavaliers and their top-notch defense did not allow any team to score more than 68 points in a game during the regular season last year. The Terps shot 54 percent from the field and scored 71 points on Wednesday night, erasing a 17-point deficit in the second half and making Virginia sweat it out until the end.

“We have a lot of different ways that we can play offensively and we’ll just continue to work on it and get better,” Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said. “There are a lot of things we need to get better at offensively because of what teams in our league are going to show. But we feel comfortable with it. We feel comfortable that we have a lot of different weapons that we can use offensively and a lot of different ways that we can try to play for us to be successful. But I still think we’re a work in progress and I think we’re going to get better with it.”

Maryland will have to keep its offensive momentum rolling as it welcomes another solid defensive team to Xfinity Center Saturday. The Nittany Lions boast the ninth-most efficient defense nationally according to KenPom, and have been particularly stingy when guarding the perimeter.

Starting conference play with a win, especially coming off of their first loss of the season, is something the Terps are putting a premium on as they prepare for a Penn State team that is riding high off of a Big Ten/ACC Challenge win over No. 13 Virginia Tech.

“The loss to Virginia hurt us,” Terps sophomore Darryl Morsell said. “We were right there, just a couple of plays away. But our next game is always our biggest game. We’re focused on one game at a time. And this being a Big Ten game also makes it a big game. We just want to start off on the right foot. This is a very important game. We’re a little bit more locked in, scouts are more in-depth.”

Penn State has several players that deserve some serious scouting, including talented freshmen Rasir Bolton and Myles Dread as well as senior Josh Reaves. But none more so than junior forward Lamar Stevens, who’s playing a team-high 37 minutes per game and leading the Nittany Lions in scoring (23.0 ppg) and rebounding (8.7 rpg) while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 82.6 percent from the free throw line.

“Not one individual can stop a player like [Stevens],” Morsell said. “We have to play team defense, protect the paint, try to stay out of foul trouble, and just keep throwing different bodies at him.”

Maryland’s rotation in its closer games this season has not gone far past giving six players significant minutes, and half of those players are freshmen who have yet to experience league play in college or scout Stevens and Penn State specifically. But Morsell has shared with some of his younger teammates just how scrappy the Nittany Lions can be and believes they are up to the challenge.

“Big Ten is a long season but I think they’re locked in and we’re locked in ready for Penn State and to have a bounce back game,” Morsell said.

One of Maryland’s starting freshmen who will be strapped with the responsibility of guarding Stevens throughout much of the game Saturday night is Jalen “Stix” Smith. He had by far his least productive game in his young college career against Virginia, scoring just six points and ripping down five rebounds in 27 minutes, but Turgeon is hoping to get him back on track against Penn State and keep Smith on the floor with dominating sophomore center Bruno Fernando as much as he can.

“It has been an adjustment (for Smith), now he’s guarding perimeter guys, which is hard for him,” Turgeon said. “He has never had to do it. So he’s getting a little bit better. We worked a lot on it [Friday] because he’s going to have to try to guard [Lamar] Stevens tomorrow--their best player--and he’s just gotta keep working on it. But for us to be the team we want to be he has to be a better perimeter defender and he’s much better today than he was three weeks ago so I would imagine that progression would continue. But Stix is terrific. He’s a great player. He had a great practice [Friday]. So we’re very confident.”

Stopping Stevens and hitting its outside shots are two big keys to Maryland’s success in its conference opener. After starting the season in a perimeter shooting slump, the Terps have hit seven or more threes in each of their last five games. Much of that improvement has been thanks to freshmen Aaron Wiggins and Eric Ayala, who combined to go 6-for-9 from downtown against Virginia.

Against a team like Penn State that hangs its hat on making teams work hard for every shot, Maryland will have to keep its momentum from beyond the arc rolling and make the most of its opportunities on Saturday night.

“I think with all of our shots are starting to click a little bit better,” Wiggins said.

Coming off of a 13-point performance against Virginia, Wiggins is getting ready to play his first ever Big Ten game. He has been informed by his coaches and teammates about how the stakes are now raised entering conference play, but he doesn’t believe the mindset of him and his teammates is going to change much for Saturday’s contest.

Wiggins hasn’t been in College Park long, but he knows that a win is expected every time the Terps take the court.

“The mindset doesn’t really change,” Wiggins said. “You go into every game looking to win. And we want to have the same mindset. So we’re just going to go into this game knowing that they’re going to be a really good team that’s going to put up a really good fight so we have to make sure we don’t just come in here and mess around. We have to play hard.”

Tip-off in College Park between Maryland and Penn State is set for 5 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.



