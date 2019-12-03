History has a funny way of repeating itself; and Dec. 4, nearly 13 years to the day after the Terps’ disappointing seven-point loss to the Fighting Irish in College Park, No. 3 Maryland (8-0) will host Notre Dame (6-1, 0-1 ACC) in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge with the same record, but this time as a top-three team in the country.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The last time the Terps started a season 8-0 — 2006-07 — their undefeated record was spoiled by an 81-74 loss at home to Notre Dame.

Maryland is coming off of three wins in four days after claiming the championship at the Orlando Invitational in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The Terps’ tournament title was capped off by a 21-point blowout of Marquette in the finals.

Notre Dame, on the other hand, hasn’t played since Nov. 26, but is also red-hot, having won six in a row since losing its season-opener by 11 to North Carolina. The Fighting Irish take care of the ball as well as any team in the country, ranking third in the country in offensive turnover percentage according to KenPom. But no team is better at moving the ball so far this season than Notre Dame, which sports an NCAA-leading 1.82 assist-turnover ratio (120 assists to 66 turnovers).

After watching the Fighting Irish on film, Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon likened them to one of the Terps’ previous opponents with how crisp they are with their ball movement. Except, Turgeon admitted Notre Dame is an even most athletic version of what the Terps have already seen.

“It’s really an art to be able to take care of the ball,” Turgeon said Dec. 3 “They remind me of Harvard but a more athletic team because Harvard can really pass the ball too. These guys can really pass it.”

Another one of Notre Dame’s biggest strengths as a team is playing sound defense without failing. The Fighting Irish rank third in the country by only allowing their opponents to shoot an average of 11 free throws per game.”

“To not foul is an amazing thing to do,” Turgeon said. “Hopefully in this building we can put some foul pressure on them. Hopefully we can flip that tomorrow night and get to the foul line a little bit.”

The numbers suggest the type of methodical and intelligent game the Fighting Irish want to play, but with and eight-day layoff for Notre Dame entering Wednesday night’s game, Turgeon knows there’s a good chance the Terps see a few new wrinkles their opponent has yet to show on film this year.

“We might see some things they haven’t shown yet [Wednesday] night,” Turgeon said. “We’re expecting that, both offensively and defensively. We’re at home. I think that’s big. We’re expecting a great crowd tomorrow night. Hopefully the students fill up the wall for us and everybody comes out. I know it’s tough out there with traffic and weather, but hopefully we’ll have a full building [Wednesday] night.”

In terms of how to be prepared for something unexpected from Notre Dame, Terps sophomore guard Eric Ayala made it seem pretty simple on Tuesday.

“Just sticking to our defensive principles and trusting our defensive stuff that we do,” Ayala said.

Ayala got the start in Maryland’s last outing, just his second of the season and first since the season-opener against Holy Cross. A four-guard starting five of Ayala, Anthony Cowan Jr., Aaron Wiggins, Darryl Morsell, and Jalen ‘Stix’ Smith worked out well for the Terps, and Turgeon hinted Tuesday that we could see it more moving forward.

“I think they’re our five best players, a very veteran group,” Turgeon said. “It makes our bench younger, especially the bench I played in the championship game. I played four freshmen off the bench. So it makes our bench younger but I think we’ve gained a lot of confidence in those five. We always have. But I think we gained a lot of confidence in the twins, and a lot of confidence in Donta (Scott), and I think our confidence grew in Hakim (Hart) during that tournament. So that’s big as we get into this really tough stretch of games.”

Cowan, who had a team-high 22 points against Marquette, is an advocate for Maryland’s most recent starting lineup and believes it gives the Terps more versatility on defense.

“I felt like we were a little bit faster,” Cowan said. “On defense, we were able to switch a lot more, which got a lot of people out of their offense. So it was good.”

Turgeon could opt to start the game against the Fighting Irish with the same four-guard lineup on the floor, which would be a clear attempt to neutralize some of Notre Dame’s shooters like TJ Gibbs and Dane Goodwin, who are each averaging 39 percent or better from three.

“Notre Dame hasn’t — for them — really shot the ball well because they have a lot of good shooters,” Turgeon said. “They’re kind of like us. I’m watching their film and they’re missing wide open threes. I would imagine they’re going to make a few more [Wednesday] night. Hopefully our defense will be locked in.”

But Turgeon and the Terps’ biggest concern Wednesday night — literally and figuratively — will certainly be Notre Dame senior forward John Mooney, who leads the Fighting Irish in points (14.3) and rebounds (13.0) per game. The 6-foot-9, 245-pound big already has five double-doubles this season.

“Mooney is really good,” Turgen said. “Mooney makes them really hard to guard. So we’ll have multiple guys on Looney because they play big lineups, they play small lineups, so multiple guys will guard him, they have a lot of great shooters. The stats that stick out to me are the assist-turnover — I think they’re top five in the country — and they play without fouling. So those really stick out, but Mooney is terrific and because he’s so good at pick-and-pop and because he’s so good in the post, it makes him really hard to guard.”

The Terps will also welcome Upper Marlboro, Maryland, native and Notre Dame starting point guard Prentiss Hubb, who is averaging 9.9 points and 4.4 assists per game for the Fighting Irish as a sophomore.

Prentiss, a former Maryland recruiting target, will spend much of his time being guarded by Cowans, a fellow WCAC product.

“It’s always fun to play against somebody from the area, especially someone who has had good success so far in his career,” Cowan said of Hubb. “So I’m definitely proud of [Hubb] and excited to go up against him tomorrow.”

Wednesday night will mark Maryland’s first game this season as a top-three team. The Terps are certainly riding high off of a big blowout victory, but they know the target on their back continues to grow as they climb the polls.

“It’s still early, we’re just getting into December,” Cowan said. “I think this is the time, more than ever, that we just have to lock in. Teams are going to come for us. We have a big target on our back being so high in the rankings. So we just have to keep going and stay locked in.”

Maryland and Notre Dame are scheduled to tip off in College Park at 7:30 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on the Maryland Sports Radio Network and televised on ESPN.