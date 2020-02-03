Maryland is 12-0 at home so far this season, winning those games by an average margin of 16.3 points, and will be looking to keep its winning streaks at Xfinity Center and against the Scarlet Knights alive on Tuesday night. But this year’s Rutgers team is the best the program has had since their inception into the Big Ten, and Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon knows his team must come ready to play.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Riding a four-game winning streak and rapidly climbing the rankings, No. 9 Maryland (17-4, 7-3 Big Ten) hosts Rutgers (16-6, 7-4) Feb. 4 for a meeting with a team the Terps have not lost to (7-0) since both teams joined the Big Ten in 2014-15.

“I’m not surprised that they’re this good,” Turgeon said. “One, they have really good guard play and they had two transfers come in that are really good. You could kind of see it late in the year (last year) they were starting to get things together. They have great size. I think you see a team that is well-coached and has gotten better as the season has gone on. They’ve handled everything really well and they’re playing with confidence. So I’m happy for Steve [Pikiell]. He’s one of the good guys in the business. He’s doing it the right way. He’s building it his way.”

Coming off a big, double-digit win at home over then-No. 18 ranked Iowa, Turgeon is hoping to see a similar atmosphere at Xfinity Center against the Scarlet Knights as there was in the Terps’ matchup with the Hawkeyes.

“We’re going to do the best we can [Tuesday] night and hopefully we play well, hopefully the building is live again for a 7 o’clock start,” Turgeon said. “[The fans] have to get here early. We need them because this league is too tough for us to — if we have support for the rest of the year like we did against Iowa, we’re going to be pretty good at home. And it means a lot to our guys. So hopefully the students come out, hopefully the student section is packed again.”

As a newly minted top-10 team in the latest Associated Press Poll, the Terps likely won’t have any problem with fan support. Although Maryland started the season ranked in the top five, Turgeon has said numerous times this season that he wasn’t sure if his team was ready for that type of target on its back.

But now that the Terps are playing better ball and displaying more confidence, Maryland’s lead man is hoping a high ranking won’t affect the way they compete again.

“I don’t think it’s going to affect us,” Turgeon said. “I really don’t. I think we’re so used to it and we’re comfortable with who we are now and we weren’t comfortable with who we are two months ago.”

Maryland’s players echoed their coach’s sentiment about their ranking at Monday’s practice and believe they are playing with much more cohesiveness as of late.

“I think our chemistry has gotten a lot closer, honestly, since the Seton Hall game I’d probably say,” Terps senior point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. said. “That loss kind of put everybody back in check and I think ever since then we’ve been playing really good basketball.”

Cowan is coming off of a career-high 31 points against Iowa and was recently named Big Ten Player of the Week for his stellar performance.

He’ll have his handsfull Tuesday night against tough guards on one of the conference’s best defensive teams, but his recent trend of letting the game come to him and adjusting his game based on how teams are playing him is something he’s looking to continue against the Scarlet Knights.

“They’re going to be aggressive. It’s just my job to make the right play,” Cowan said.

Just hours after being named Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday, Cowan, along with teammate Jalen ‘Stix’ Smith, was named to the Wooden Award Top-20 List. He has had a knack for knowing when to shoot and when to pass all season long, and his head coach has enjoyed watching him mature as the senior leader of the Terps.

“It’s exhausting to have to be the guy every night, especially at 5-foot-10,” Turgeon said. “So I’m just really proud of him — all the decision making. The other night was effortless and he probably missed some shots that he can make in that game and he got 31. So I’m just really proud of him and he’s just so relaxed and so confident right now...He has really worked hard to understand the game and when to do certain things and when not to do certain things. So it’s really cool. It has been fun to watch.”

Cowan and the rest of Maryland’s guards will see their fair share of Rutgers’ talented backcourt of junior Geo Baker (9.7 PPG) and sophomore Rob Harper Jr. (11.6 PPG). Baker, in particular, has hit some big-time shots for the Scarlet Knights this season and has shown that he can score by driving or shooting.

“[Baker] is very shifty,” Cowan said. “He can score around the rim and then you just always have to keep a hand up because you don’t know when he’s going to shoot it. So he’s just an all-around good offensive player and he’s really good just like all of the other guards in our conference.”

But scoring is not Rutgers’ calling card. The Scarlet Knights are enjoying their best season in quite some time because of their stout defense, which ranks 12th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency according to KenPom.

With size to match Maryland’s length and defense that will make scoring hard for the Terps, Turgeon is preparing his squad for the “havoc” Rutgers could cause.

“Their guards are really quick. They’re really fast one through four and they have rim protectors with the five men. It’s hard to score,” Turgeon said. “They’re very active. They’re not afraid to switch screens. Their ball-screen defense is terrific. And then they rebound well. That’s just a few things. But Steve’s teams have always really guarded, and now, he has some really good athletes and some guys that can really guard the basketball and create havoc out there.”

With a new top-10 target on their back, the Terps are hoping to handle the pressure of a hungry team entering their building and trying to spoil their recent hot streak. But with a chance to move into a tie for first place in the league, Maryland is a confident bunch ahead of its next outing.

“In the beginning of the year we were clicking, and now, we’re kind of clicking again and back in the top 10,” Terps’ sophomore guard Eric Ayala said.

Maryland and Rutgers are scheduled to tip off at Xfinity Center at 7 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on the Maryland Sports Radio Network and televised on FS1.