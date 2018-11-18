COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland (5-0) had its best offensive performance of the season to overcome early turnovers Nov. 18, as the Terps cruised past Mount St. Mary’s (0-4), 92-77, at Xfinity Center.

“I was really pleased with a lot of the phases of the game tonight,” Terps head coach Mark Turgeon said. “I thought for the first 30 minutes we were really good. We were able to try a few different things. It was the first time we’ve seen man-to-man in awhile and we struggled against that a little bit at times. But we shot over 60 percent, we had 23 assists.”

Led by sophomore center Bruno Fernando’s 21 points on 10-for-12 shooting, Maryland netted 62 percent of its shots and hit seven threes as five Terps reached double figures. Through the Terps’ first five games, the Angola native is shooting 82.9 percent (34-for-41) from the field.

“I don’t know if there’s a big guy in the country who has improved as much as he has in one year,” Turgeon said.

Fernando and frontcourt mate Jalen Smith led a dominant performance in the post, as Maryland outscored the Mountaineers 56-22 in the paint. Fernando added seven rebounds and four blocks to his totals and Smith recorded the second double-double of his freshman season, posting 16 points and 10 rebounds to go along with five assists.

“Our length, obviously, is pretty nice,” Turgeon said. “I think Jalen’s getting a little bit more comfortable every single game. He still doesn’t know exactly where to go all the time, which is understandable because he’s learning two positions and he has seen so much zone and now they run it back to man. We haven’t even practiced a lot of man and I think it shows. But he’s getting more comfortable and he’s a terrific player.”

Smith wasn’t the only freshman to have a major impact on the Terps’ 15-point victory. Serrel Smith Jr. had his best game of the season, scoring 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting, while also chipping in four rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench.

“We were much more explosive when [Smith] is playing that way,” Turgeon said. “It makes us deeper. It takes pressure off of other guys and I think everyone relaxes a little bit more. I think we had six double-digit scorers last game and he’s capable of being the seventh, especially since we’re sharing the ball with 23 assists. It helps and I think he’s getting confident. It was just good for him to make one. That’s why you play these games, so guys can get better and more comfortable.”

The Terps turned the ball over 10 times in the first half and finished with 18 turnovers on Sunday night, but Maryland’s defense was able to hold Mount St. Mary’s to just 18 points off of those turnovers, as the Mountaineers shot just 40 percent from the field. Although the visiting team did end the game on a 20-11 run.

“I’m only disappointed in two things--the turnovers and how we finished the game,” Turgeon said. “It was really disappointing. I tried to give guys minutes and I think they scored 90 percent of the time in the last 10 minutes of the game. But 10 years ago I would have lost my mind but the core guys were good and we were really good tonight. I don’t judge it on our opponent or who we’re playing or what the score is. I judge it on my guys, and my guys were good for the first 30 minutes.”

Maryland’s next chance to remain unbeaten will be Nov. 23 when the Terps host Marshall in College Park.



