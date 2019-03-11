Former Terps hoops stars Kevin Huerter, Alex Len and Jake Layman have been major contributors to their respective NBA teams this season. Huerter and Len are in the regular rotation for the Atlanta Hawks, especially Huerter, who has earned a starting role as a rookie. Layman provides a spark off the bench for the Portland Trail Blazers and has shown his immense potential at times this season.

Tracking their success for the rest of the NBA season, TSR takes a look at how Huerter, Len and Layman fared each week. Here’s a look at their performances from March 4-10.

Kevin Huerter (2018-2019: 27.2 MPG, 9.5 PPG, 2.7 APG, 3.2 RPG)

Playing four games with the Hawks last week, Huerter was effective, but not always efficient. His team’s week started March 4 with a 114-113 loss at Miami, in which Huerter played 24 minutes and posted 13 points, three rebounds and two assists. He hit three shots from beyond the arc against the Heat, but would outdo himself in that area later in the week. Coming back home to play San Antonio March 6 and Brooklyn March 9, Huerter scored just 11 points (3-for-18 from the field) combined in those outings and hit just one shot from deep. He did have four rebounds in each of those games and dished out five assists against the Spurs, but the Red Mamba saved his best for the end of the week. In a 128-116 win at home March 10 against the New Orleans Pelicans, Huerter dropped 27 points--just two off his career-high--while also ripping down four boards and dolling out three assists. Huerter hit four threes against the Pelicans and scored 17 of his points in the second quarter, which was the best scoring quarter of his young career.