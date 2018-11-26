Maryland men's basketball entered the AP rankings for the first time this season on Monday, coming in at No. 24 when the poll was released.

The Terps were 2-0 last week and are coming off of an impressive 104-67 win over defending Conference USA champion Marshall Friday night, marking the first time Maryland has scored a hundred-or-more points since January of 2016.

This week's entry into the Top 25 marks the first time Maryland has been ranked in the AP poll since March 6, 2017 when the Terps were ranked No. 25 in the final poll of the 2016-2017 regular season.

The Terps also found themselves ranked inside the top 25 of the very first installment of the new NET rankings which were released by the NCAA on Monday, coming in at No. 17. The NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) rankings are replacing the RPI as a tool used by the NCAA selection committee this March in determining the NCAA Tournament field as well as seeding. Eight teams from the Big Ten, Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Maryland and Purdue, all reside inside the top 20 of the first NET rankings.

Maryland is set to host No. 4 Virginia Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.