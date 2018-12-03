The Maryland men's basketball team moved up a spot to No. 23 in the latest AP poll released on Monday, after going 1-1 last week.

The Terps fell to No. 4 Virginia last Wednesday night at home as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, 76-71. They bounced back on Saturday with a 66-59 home win over Penn State to open Big Ten play. The Nittany Lions were coming off of an upset win over then-No. 13 Virginia Tech.

The No. 23 ranking is Maryland's highest since the week of February 13, 2017 and it marks the first time Maryland has been ranked in consecutive weeks since the week of February 20, 2017.

This week's poll mark's the second straight week that the Big Ten has had seven teams ranked in the AP top 25, with Nebraska, Ohio State, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan State and Michigan all joining Maryland in the rankings.

Purdue, who was ranked No. 19 in last week's AP poll, fell just outside the top 25 this week, receiving 100 votes, which would place them at No. 26. The Boilermakers fell to then-No. 15 Florida State by a point on the road last Wednesday night before dropping their Big Ten opener on Saturday, 76-57, at then-No. 7 Michigan.

Maryland next travels to Purdue, where they will take on the Boilermakers Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on BTN.