Maryland men's lacrosse dominates Duke in NCAA semifinals, 14-5

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. -- Top-ranked and undefeated Maryland advanced to the NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championship Game for the 15th time in history with a dominating 14-5 win over second-seeded Duke (14-3) at a rainy and cold Rentschler Field on Saturday afternoon. This will be the Terps sixth time in the championship game over the last 10 times the event has been held -- since John Tillman took over as head coach in 2011. In the title game, the third-seeded Terps (15-0) will face fourth-seeded Virginia (13-4), who defeated top-seed North Carolina earlier in the day on Saturday.

Tewaaraton Award frontrunner Jared Bernhardt scored five goals -- including the 200th of his career -- and added two assists for seven points as he set the Maryland single-season record for points in a season with 94, breaking Ray Altman's old record of 93 set in 1963.

Anthony DeMaio had two goals and two assists while Logan Wisnauskas tallied a pair of goals and had three points. The Terps' defense was stellar as Logan McNaney made 17 saves as Duke, which came into the game averaging just under 15 goals per game, was held to five, a season low.

The Terps will be seeking their fourth NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championship on Monday, May 31 at 1 p.m., in a game that will air on ESPN2. Maryland last won the title in 2017, four years ago to the day of today's Semifinal final, which ended a 42-year drought. The Terps also won the title in 1973 and 1975.

BACK IN THE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Playing in the NCAA Championship for the 15th time, Maryland is third all-time in final appearances behind Johns Hopkins (18) and Syracuse (16).

The Terps have previously played in the NCAA Championship in: 1971, 1973 (Champions), 1974, 1975 (Champions), 1976, 1979, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017 (Champions), 2021.

Since John Tillman was hired by the Terps prior to the 2011 season, the Terps have played in the most NCAA Finals, appearing in six of the 10 held events.

Tillman now has 24 career wins in the NCAA Tournament, seventh-most in NCAA history and is 24-8. Tillman is now 18-5 since the 2014 in the NCAA Tournament.

Tillman is 6-2 in eight NCAA Semifinals games at Maryland.

Maryland, which is playing in its 18th consecutive NCAA Tournament, the longest active streak in the nation, now has an all-time record of 66-39 (.629). The Terps' wins are the second-most in NCAA Tournament history, to only Johns Hopkins (71). Saturday's 66th win moved Maryland into second ahead of Syracuse (65).

Maryland is playing in its 43rd overall NCAA Tournament, second-most of any program in history.

BREAKING DOWN THE GAME

Bernhardt scored the Terps two goals in the first quarter as Maryland led 2-1 after the first period.

Maryland opened the floodgates in the second quarter, ripping off six goals, from six different scorers to lead 8-3 at halftime. That included three goals in a 58-second span and two in 10 seconds. The goals came from Anthony DeMaio, Bernhardt, Logan Wisnauskas, Griffin Brown, Justin Shockey - his first of the season on a face-off win and score - and Bubba Fairman.

The Terps held Duke off the scoreboard for more than 20 minutes bridging the second and third quarter as the Terps scored seven goals in a row with third-quarter tallies by Roman Puglise, Wisnauskas and Bernhardt to lead 11-4 after the third quarter.

The fourth was more the same as DeMaio, Eric Holden and Bernhardt scored to put Maryland up 14-4.

STILL PERFECT

At 15-0, Maryland is off to its best start in school history surpassing the previous best of starting 12-0 in the 1987 season. That season ended at 12-1 with a loss to Johns Hopkins in the NCAA Semifinals.

The last time Maryland had an undefeated season was in 1973, when the NCAA Champion Terps went 10-0.

Maryland also went undefeated in 1956 (10-0), 1955 (11-0), 1940 (10-0), 1937 (7-0) and 1936 (7-0).

The last undefeated NCAA Champion was Virginia in 2006, which went 17-0.

Maryland's 1973 undefeated season was the first NCAA Champion to go undefeated.

DOWN WITH DUKE

The Terps defeated their longtime ACC rivals, winning the second matchup since the Terps made the move to the Big Ten for the 2015 season.

In the last meeting, in the 2018 NCAA Semifinal, Duke ended Maryland season's 13-8 on its way to the NCAA Final.

All-time, Maryland is now 63-21 in the rivalry and 4-3 in NCAA Tournament games.

Maryland also beat Duke in the NCAAs in 1992, 2011 and 2012.

BERNHARDT'S RECORD BOOK UPDATE

Bernhardt added to his Maryland records in the Semifinal.

With his five goals, he added to his career goals record with 200 and his single-season goals record of 68.

With his six points, he added to his career points record with 284.

His single-season points total of 93 is now tied for the all-time single-season record, previously set by Ray Altman with 93 in 1963.

Bernhardt also holds the program record for goals per game in a season with 4.53.

His points per game mark of 6.2 is second all-time for a single-season (since 1971) behind Boneillo's 6.58 in 1979.

In the Semifinal, Bernhardt set the Maryland record for goals in a single NCAA Tournament with 15. He broke the previous record of 13 set by Mark Douglas in 1991.

Bernhardt moved to second in career NCAA Tournament points as he now has 30 goals and eight assists for 38 total points in 12 NCAA Tournament games. He is second to only Matt Rambo (63), who had 31 goals and 31 assists from 2014-17.

With 30 career postseason goals, Bernhardt is now third in that category. The record of 32 is held by Frank Urso (1973-76) followed by Rambo with 31.

In the NCAA Tournament, Bernhardt is now 15 of 27 shooting in the NCAA Tournament for an amazing 55.6 percent.

Bernhardt has points and goals in 40 consecutive games, the goals mark is the third-longest streak in the nation. He also has 38 career hat tricks in 75 career games.

WISNAUSKAS COMES UP CLUTCH

Wisnauskas scored twice and now in his career, Wisnauskas now has 139 goals to stand fifth all-time, passing Rob Wurzburger (1988-91), who had 137.

Wisnauskas also moved third in career points at Maryland with 231 points to tie Bob Boneillo (1977-80), who had 231 for fourth in career points at Maryland.

Wisnauskas now has a point in 57 consecutive games, the third-longest streak in the nation.

SHOCKEY AT THE X

Justin Shockey won 11-of-21 faceoffs on Saturday.

With the 11 wins, he moved to sixth in career faceoff wins with 423 passing Curtis Holmes (2010-13), who had 414.

Shockey also moved up the career groundballs list with six in the game. Shockey is now eighth in groundballs with 217, passing Austin Henningsen, who had 214 from 2016-20.

Shockey also scored his first goal of the season in the second quarter.

DEFENSE, McNANEY STANDOUT

The Terps defense shutdown Duke, which came in averaging just less than 15 goals per game, holding them to a season-low five. (previous low was eight).

In between the pipes, Logan McNaney made 17 saves.

The Terps' defense with Nick Grill, Brett Makar and Matt Rahill shutdown the Blue Devils' top three scorers Michael Sowers, Brennan O'Neill and Joe Robertson, limiting them to three total goals. The trio came into the game with 115 combined goals (7.2 per game).

HOLDING OPPONENTS TO SINGLE-DIGITS

Maryland is 105-11 since Tillman took over the program in 2011 when it allows nine goals or less, for a .905 winning percentage.

Maryland has won an incredible 32 straight games under head coach John Tillman when allowing opponents under 10 goals.

GET TO 10 AND WIN

Since John Tillman took over the program in 2011, Maryland has won 121 of the 136 games in which it has scored 10 or more goals for a .890 winning percentage.

Maryland is also 86-12 (.878) in the last seven seasons when scoring at least 10 goals.

5-GOAL RUNS CONTINUE

Maryland has recorded a run of 5+ goals in every game this season, with its last five-goal run coming in the second and third quarters against Duke in the Semifinals. The Terps have posted 16 such runs in total this season, scoring 105+TODAY goals in those scoring streaks.

MONDAY'S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH-UP WITH VIRGINIA

Another chapter in the storied Maryland-Virginia lacrosse rivalry will be written on Monday. The Terps hold the all-time lead in the series, 47-45 with the longtime ACC rivals playing every year from 1950-2014.

Since Maryland moved to the Big Ten prior to the 2015 season, the team have played just one, in the 2019 Quarterfinals, a 13-12 win by the Cavaliers.

Virginia beat Maryland, 9-7, in the 2011 NCAA Championship game, the only meeting in the final between the teams.

In NCAA Tournament games, Virginia hold a 4-3 lead, winning the last four meetings (2003, 2008, 2011, 2019). Maryland beat the Cavaliers in the NCAA Tournament in 1978, 1983 and 1997