COLLEGE PARK, Md. — No. 9 Maryland (23-6, 13-5 Big Ten) holds a one-game lead atop the Big Ten standings with just two games left in the regular season. The Terps travel to Piscataway March 3 for a rematch with Rutgers (18-11, 9-9) at The RAC, where the Scarlet Knights are 17-1 this season.

“It’s intimate,” Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said of the Rutgers Athletic Center. “They’re right on top of you. The fans are into it. They haven’t been good for awhile — this good, NCAA Tournament good. I can’t remember the last time they went. I’m not in charge of knowing those things. But it’s fun for them right now. It’s like the first time. Next year might be a little bit harder because everyone will be expecting them to be good. But it’s just a great building and their kids play well at home.”

Steve Pikiell’s team will certainly have revenge on its mind after Maryland defeated Rutgers in College Park 56-51 a month ago. But the Terps should also be locked in and ready to go after a disappointing double-digit home loss in their last outing to Michigan State.

Junior guard Darryl Morsell, who had 14 points and six rebounds earlier this season against Rutgers, said he and his teammates have put the loss to the Spartans behind them and are focusing fully on taking care of business against the Scarlet Knights and securing at least a share of the league title.

“This is a tough conference so you can’t be worried about something that happened in the past against Michigan State because we have Rutgers [Tuesday],” Morsell said. “Rutgers is going to give us their all. The RAC is a tough place to play at. So we have to move on. I feel like we have moved on. We just have to come out there tomorrow and compete.”

Morsell likened Rutgers’ mentality to that of Michigan State’s and wants to see the Terps respond better to it than they did Saturday night against the Spartans.

“Their motto is kind of being the tougher team, kind of like Michigan State. They try to out-tough you,” Morsell said. “They shoot the ball well at home. They have some great guards, some great wings. So we have to go in there hungry. We have to have an underdog mentality and don’t let them out-tough us.”

The Baltimore native believes that will begin by the Terps getting back to their identity as a defensive-minded team. After allowing its two highest point totals of the season in its last two losses, 79 at Ohio State and 78 against Michigan State, Morsell said he and his teammates need to start taking their defensive assignments personally again.

“Really just attention to detail. We have to be more detailed when we’re on the court, more into our personnel and stuff like that,” Morsell said. “We just have to be hungry. We have to take certain matchups personally. And we’re struggling at rebounding right now so we have to finish possessions. That will be our focus moving forward.”

Other than late in the game in the Terps’ last win, a 74-73 victory at Minnesota, Turgeon hasn’t liked what he has seen recently out of his squad on defense either.

With little practice time in between games this time of year, Turgeon is hoping the Terps can revert back to the type of defense that helped them win nine in a row between Jan. 18 and Feb. 18.

“Our transition hasn’t been as good, our ball-screen defense hasn’t been as good, and our rebounding hasn’t been as good. Late in the game against Minnesota, we guarded, we competed. So we have to do it for 40 minutes. I’m not making excuses, but right now there’s not a lot of practice time. But this time of year, guys should know how to box out, they should know how to guard ball screens, they should know how to rotate. And we’ve done it all year.”

In the first meeting this season between the Terps and Scarlet Knights, it was a defensive battle from wire to wire. Neither team shot over 40 percent from the field and they hit just 11 three-pointers combined.

At times, Maryland had difficulty containing Rutgers’ sophomore guard Montez Mathis, who finished with 10 points and seven rebounds, and senior wing Akwasi Yeboah, who netted a team-high 13 points and also ripped down seven boards to go along with two blocks and two steals. But it was the heroics of the Terps’ leaders, senior point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. and sophomore forward Jalen “Stix” Smith that propelled Maryland to victory in front of its home crowd.

Smith finished with a 14-point, 15-rebound double-double while swatting a career-high six blocks against the Scarlet Knights. Cowan had a team-high 17 points with four rebounds and three assists.

The Terps will look for Cowan to break out of his recent shooting slump and provide some scoring for them again on Tuesday night as they hope to escape a hostile environment with a win and a Big Ten championship.

Cowan is 0-for-12 from beyond the arc in his last three games and has scored under his season average in all three outings. He does, however, have 19 combined assists in those games and his coaches and teammates have not lost faith in his ability to lead the Terps.

“That’s my job (to keep Cowan confident), so hopefully I can help him,” Turgeon said. “Hopefully his teammates can help him and just keep talking to him. I think he has put a little too much [pressure] on himself and he just has to relax. He had nine assists at Minnesota and we won the game. So he just has to trust it and relax. But they want to finish this off, and my whole deal is just to try to get us to play well and play relaxed and be the best we can. So we’re working on it and we’ll see how it goes [Tuesday].”

Maryland and Rutgers are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on the Maryland Sports Radio Network and televised on the Big Ten Network.