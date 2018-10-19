In 20 years of being coached by Kirk Ferentz, the Hawkeyes have played a style of football that isn’t always flashy, but is disciplined and effective. Iowa’s ability to protect the ball on offense and take it away on defense has translated into 148 wins for Ferentz and his team, which always seems to play particularly well at home.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- When Maryland (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) travels to Kinnick Stadium this weekend to take on No. 19 Iowa (5-1, 2-1), it will be a matchup of two teams with similar philosophies.

“Certainly Coach [Kirk] Ferentz is one of the best coaches in our game,” Terps interim head coach Matt Canada said. “He has been there for such a long time and continues to be the standard for technique, sound football. They do everything right on offense and on defense they know what they're doing and they know who they are. It's a great place to play and a great environment to play in. So we're excited to go play a ranked team, but certainly a tremendous challenge. They're a very, very good football team and they've been a very, very good program over the years and we all know that.”



Under Canada’s direction, Maryland has adopted a similar playing style this season.

The Terps are being efficient with the ball on offense and creating turnovers on defense. Through six games, Maryland has only lost two fumbles and thrown three interceptions. The Terps’ +9 turnover margin currently ranks fifth nationally and first in the Big Ten. Their defense’s 12 interceptions are tied for second most in the FBS.

If Maryland can continue this formula, it will go a long way in helping the Terps pull off the road upset against the Hawkeyes on Saturday afternoon.

"Obviously on defense we talk about getting the football, that's something that has been going on here,” Canada said. “I think that the football- whoever's got it, they've got a chance to score. So they're all trying to be around the ball. We're trying to get takeaways. We're trying to strip the football. We're trying to be ballhawks when the ball is in the air and go after it like it's our ball and not theirs. So I think our defense is obviously doing a great job.

“When we're on defense we're always talking about it and then obviously offensively we start every day with ball security. Trying to hold the football. Protect the football. Obviously we've had five on offense right now all in the quarterback room so we have to continue to minimize that but we're trying to protect the ball. If you're given the privilege of carrying the football that's a really, really big honor because the whole team is counting on you to do your job. Because again, you're not more important than the other ten guys on the field but you do have the ball. So, we make a big deal about it."

And while Maryland has been a sound team at protecting the ball, it hasn’t been as disciplined when it comes to hurting itself with penalties.

The Terps currently rank 125th out of 129 FBS teams in penalties against per game (9.67) and have had at least 10 flags thrown against them and accepted in half of their games so far this season.

On the road against Iowa, the Terps know they will have to limit their mistakes and play smart in order to come away with a victory.

“There have been a few games where we’ve had a lot of penalties on offense and defense but I think we just have to play our game,” Terps senior running back Ty Johnson said. “I know I respect Iowa. They’re a great team and the coach there has done great things with them. So they’re a great team and we just have to go in there, execute, and not shoot ourselves in the foot.”

The Hawkeyes are certainly a team that deserves opponents’ respect, especially at Kinnick Stadium where the Iowa crowd can bring the noise and cause fits for visiting offenses.

Maryland will have to get creative on offense on Saturday to negate a Hawkeyes pass rush that will surely take advantage of an offensive front that is lacking communication.

“When you line up and you watch them, they bring pressure when they feel they need to get home, but they get a lot of pressure with just those front four players they have,” Canada said. “They’re strong, they play great with their hands, and they create a lot of chaos for you on offense. You’ve got to be able to get rid of the football on time, the wideouts have to get open on time, the play-caller has to call the play that works on time. And then we have to block them well enough to let the quarterback get rid of the ball on time. You sit back and hold the football, bad things happen...They are a tremendous, tremendous defense that’s playing everybody very, very well and it’s a huge challenge for us to go in there and find a way to move the football a little bit and score some points.”

When Maryland is on defense, it will have to be mindful of Iowa’s impressive tight end tandem of Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson. They have combined for 45 receptions, 692 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns so far this season.

Hockenson is averaging 17.9 yards per catch and currently leads the Hawkeyes with 394 receiving yards. Fant’s six touchdown receptions are tied for third in the Big Ten and tied for most among FBS tight ends.

Complementing perhaps the nation’s best dual-tight end threat, Iowa also has a seasoned quarterback in Nate Stanley and a stout offensive line that Maryland’s defense is going to have to bring its A-game against.

“They use their tight ends well, they have great players,” Canada said. “I think their quarterback [Nate] Stanley had a tremendous game last week, he is playing at a very high level. He’s been there for a while in their system. Again, the great thing about that program is that they have a system that they continue to learn, and teach, and go. Over time those players know what it is. Their ability to throw the football, they’re scoring points, they’re doing a great job. It starts with the quarterback, but obviously going back they’re really good up front. Their offensive line is one of the best in the country. Then they have those weapons that you mentioned that you have to cover everybody and that presents challenges for us. Our defense has got a great challenge ahead of them, to try minimize their opportunities to make big plays.”

Maryland’s matchup with Iowa starts a stretch for the Terps that will likely result in them playing four ranked teams over the next six weeks. The Terps have already competed against two ranked opponents this season--Texas and Michigan--but their lone road trip against a top-25 team didn’t end in their favor.

But Maryland is looking to build off of its 42-21 loss to the Wolverines in Ann Arbor and is excited about the opportunities to add to their résumé that lie ahead.

“We can take away [from the loss at Michigan] that we played hard and I have to coach better,” Canada said. “So we’ll take that away from it. Our kids are playing very hard. They’re excited to play a good team. They feel like they’re a good team but obviously you have to go play and beat those teams. Certainly the Michigan game - to your question - we didn’t do that. This week is a different week but Iowa is 5-1 and they’re one play away from being undefeated. I think they’re a tremendous football team. I’ve played there before and it’s a great environment, so our guys have a lot of work ahead of them to get ready to go in and prepare. They’re excited for the challenge, like we are every week, they’re excited to go play. So we’re going to go play our best and we’ll see what happens.”

The Terps and Hawkeyes are set to kickoff in Iowa City, Iowa, at noon on Saturday. The game will be televised on ESPN2.