COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Over the last two seasons, Maryland (1-0) has played November games in Florida and New York, but this year the Terps won’t have to travel nearly as far for an early season non-conference game as they get set to face Navy (0-1) Nov. 9 at Alumni Hall in Annapolis, as part of the 2018 Veterans Classic.

The Terps showed some first-game rust in their season-opener Tuesday night, needing to hold off a second-half push by Delaware to secure the win after watching a 22-point lead reduced to three. But Saturday night’s road test will present a different challenge, and one that Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon believes will go a long way in preparing his team for the long haul.

“Eventually you’re going to get out there (on the road), so it’s good to see where you’re going to stand early with it,” Turgeon said. “We’ll prepare for it. We’ll talk about it as much as we can, and hopefully they react well to it. Hopefully it will fire them up and they’ll play better because a lot of times young guys don’t know any different and they just go out and play. We’ll see, but it should be a great environment.”

The matchup between Free State foes isn’t just any non-conference game for Maryland. It has been 33 years since the neighboring schools have met on the hardwood, the last time being an NCAA tournament contest in 1985 between David Robinson’s Midshipmen and Len Bias’ Terps. In all, the Terps and Mids have met more than 50 times, with Maryland holding a 30-27 edge in the series and having won 11 straight meetings

Determined to stop the drought of this intrastate game, Turgeon and Navy head coach Ed DeChellis worked together for years to make it happen.

“We’ve been talking about this for about three years, so it was always going to be us playing Navy,” Turgeon said.

The Terps will look to improve upon their performance from earlier in the week where they built a large lead on Delaware before going cold from beyond the arc and letting the Blue Hens back in the game.

After two threes early in the game, Maryland finished 2-for-19 from downtown and needed to rely on penetration and foul shots at the end to seal the victory. Now that he has had a chance to take a closer look at the film, Turgeon is confident that his team’s shooting numbers will improve.

“They zoned us on 25 possessions and I felt like we got 19 good shots up of those 25 possession,” Turgeon. “We had four shots that weren’t quite as good and we had two turnovers. We felt like our execution was really good against the zone and that’s what matters. We have good shooters. It was just one of those nights where we started to miss and it just kind of snowballed on us a little bit.

“But what I was proud of was that we figured out how to get to the rim against the zone, which isn’t easy to do. We were able to do that late in the game and Eric [Ayala] had two layups and we were able to get to the foul line. We didn’t shoot foul shots as well as I would have liked but early in the season it takes kids awhile to get comfortable at the line but I think we’ll be a really good foul shooting team as the season goes on.”

But if the Terps’ frontcourt can play like it did on Tuesday, Maryland might not need to rely much on its shooting to beat the Midshipmen on Friday night. Starting bigs Bruno Fernando and Jalen Smith combined for 34 points and 17 rebounds with Smith playing 31 minutes in his first college game and Fernando playing 20 before fouling out in the second half.

While the two playmakers continue to build their chemistry on the court, Turgeon likes what he has seen from them early on and expects their effectiveness to continue.

“I feel like in practice it has gotten better,” Turgeon said of Fernando and Smith’s ability to play together. “I thought the other night in the game it was good. Unfortunately for us, Bruno was in foul trouble for most of the second half, so we weren’t able to play that lineup much. But I think we’re getting more comfortable and they’re getting more comfortable playing together. But it’s early. It has only been one game so I expect that to just continue to improve.”

The Terps and Midshipmen are set to tip-off Friday night at 8:30 p.m. EST. The game will be preceded by a matchup between Providence and Wichita State.