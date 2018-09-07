COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Coming off of an emotional and impactful season-opening win against a top 25-ranked Texas team, Maryland is hoping to avoid a letdown Sept. 8 as it heads to Bowling Green to take on the Falcons.

While on its face Bowling Green appears to be a typical early season, out-of-conference opponent that Power Five teams usually feast on, the Falcons are anything but that to the Terps.

That’s because there are several upperclassmen and others associated with Maryland’s program who were there in 2015 when Bowling Green marched into College Park and put up 692 yards of total offense on its way to a 48-27 upset victory.

“Our older players played Bowling Green a few years ago,” interim head coach Matt Canada said. “I’ve played Bowling Green. So our older players are doing a good job of letting them know that it’s a pretty good football team we’re playing.”

Bowling Green is 0-1 so far this season after losing to Oregon 58-24 in Week 1 and went just 2-10 last year in Mike Jinks’ second season as head coach. Whether or not the Falcons will be more successful this year remains to be seen, but the Terps know they can’t harp on their win over Texas for too long because they’ll be heading into a hostile environment Saturday against a team that’s hungry for a win.

“We’re very focused on Bowling Green now,” Canada said. “We got focused on them [Monday]. They’re a very good football team. They go very fast on offense and do a lot of different things. They have a lot of good players coming back. Their quarterback is a younger guy who just had a very good game and they have a receiver that’s very, very good. So they do a lot of things that make it challenging for you. They have a new defensive coordinator, a guy who has coached a very long time and has a good scheme. So it's a very good football team. To go play them on the road is going to be a tremendous challenge for us and that’s what we’re focused on right now.”

Since taking over as interim head coach, Canada has preached to his players the importance of staying in the moment and making the most of any current situation. This mindset help Maryland overcome being double-digit underdogs in Week 1, and the Terps are hoping it can aid them in avoiding a letdown in Week 2.

“Every week is a new week,” Canada said. “That’s certainly our mantra. All you can do is be as good as you can today. And right now today is preparing for Bowling Green. Every game is the game and every game is the biggest game of the year. And that’s how we’re approaching it. Great respect for that program. And again, I’ve played them multiple times and our players have played them and the result didn’t go quite the way they wanted it to. So we don’t have any problem getting ready for them. We have great respect for them, their staff, and we’re excited to play.”

According to Canada, evidence of Bowling Green’s ability can be seen by looking no further than its season-opening loss to Oregon that eventually got away from the Falcons but started as a closely-contested matchup.

“They jumped out on Oregon 10-0,” Canada said. “Obviously it was 10-0 after the first quarter, which shows that it’s a very good football team playing against another national program that we all know about and hear about that has tremendous athletes. So the fact that they were able to get a 10-0 lead says a lot about their program and their ability to start fast.

And it’s not just the Falcons’ ability to start fast that Canada is concerned about. It’s there ability to play fast and deploy a high-tempo offense that catches teams off-guard.

“I think their offense was near the top or at the top last year in plays per game,” Canada said. “They take a lot of pride in how fast they go and that creates a challenge for us on defense. We’re going to have to do a good job on offense of staying up and scoring points. That’s always our job, and then also at times possessing the football to make sure our defense has a chance to get themselves back together. So they’re a good football team; they always have been. It’s a program with a great history. It’s going to be a great challenge for us.”

Part of the challenge for Bowling Green will be preparing for Maryland’s offense, which scored 34 points against a tough Texas defense last week and showed that it had dangerous weapons all over the field. The Terps offense is being led by redshirt freshman quarterback Kasim Hill, who has done a great job of taking care of the ball and moving it up and down field. But Maryland spelled Hill at times last week and allowed dynamic athlete Tyrrell Pigrome to step in at quarterback for several plays.

While Hill is the unequivocal starting signal caller for the Terps, expect Canada to continue to use his entire arsenal and get Pigrome involved in any way that he can.

“I definitely do anticipate [playing Hill and Pigrome in the same game],” Canada said. “I thought both of them did well [against Texas]. Both of them did what we asked them to do. Both of them could have played better. Both of them had a throw here and there that they could have done better. We could have protected them better at times. I could have called better plays. We all could be better. The change from Week 1 to Week 2 in our league is always a pretty big jump. But I think both of them played well and they both add things to our football team and to our offense. We’re going to play the best players and they’re both going to play.”

Kickoff Saturday at Bowling Green is set for 6 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.