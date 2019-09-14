“I don’t think any of us played very well today; this is a team loss,” Maryland head coach Mike Locksley said after the game. “Obviously we’re facing some adversity right now with a loss to a good team, but I think when we watch the tape as a team we’re going to be really disappointed that we didn’t play the type of football that we played the first two weeks, and it’s my job as a coach to figure out why and make sure we get that corrected.”

PHILADELPHIA — After averaging 71 points through its first two games of the season, No. 21 Maryland (2-1) stalled out on offense Sept. 14 in a 20-17 loss in Philly to Temple (2-0).

In a game that was tight throughout, the Terps found themselves with several chances to take a lead inside the red zone late in the fourth quarter. Maryland’s first such opportunity came with 4:53 to go in the fourth quarter thanks to a 55-yard punt return by DJ Turner that set Maryland up with a first down on Temple’s 4-yard line. However, the Terps were unable to gain any yards on four plays and were turned over on downs by the Owls after running back Anthony McFarland was stuffed in the backfield on a fourth-down run from the 1-yard line. It was the second time in the game that McFarland was denied at the goal line.

“It’s frustrating because we were moving the ball all game and inside the red zone we have a chance to punch it in numerous times and we just didn’t execute today as a team; so it’s stressful,” McFarland said.

On their next and final drive, the Terps took over on Temple’s 10-yard line with just over three minutes to go after the Owls’ punter who was backed up in his own end zone shanked a punt off his foot. Maryland elected to take three shots at the end zone out of its four plays on that drive, but each pass was overthrown by Terps quarterback Josh Jackson, who had a lackluster game by completing 15-of-38 attempts for 183 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

Jackson was also under duress constantly throughout the game as Maryland’s offensive line struggled, particularly after losing right guard Terrance Davis to a knee injury early in the game. Temple’s front seven registered four sacks and, despite giving up long runs in between the 20s, stuffed the Terps backfield when it mattered.

“They have some great players, great defense, great front seven,” Jackson said. “And their secondary did a great job as well. So great defense. I have to see the defense better. I didn’t do a very good job of that.”

It wasn’t Jackson’s best game, but afterward, his head coach seemed more disappointed with the way his team blocked than anything else.

“Whether [Jackson] made great choices or not, we had two opportunities down inside the 1-yard line and tried to run the ball and put the ball in our best player’s hands, and we got stuffed,” Locksley said. “And that to me is what sits in my crawl a little bit because we needed them to be physical enough to line up so that we could give it to Anthony McFarland to get a yard.”

Maryland was playing from behind in this game from the jump, as Owls starting quarterback Anthony Russo completed a 29-yard touchdown pass to senior wideout Isaiah Wright in the first quarter.

Several special teams blunders by the Owls, including a mishandled punt that went out of the back of the end zone for a Maryland safety, helped keep the Terps in the game despite their struggles to move the ball.

The Terps left points on the board in the first half by failing on a fake field goal early in the second quarter. They also had an interception by linebacker Ayinde Eley called back because of being penalized for having 12 men on the field that play. To add to Maryland’s woes, sophomore kicker Joseph Petrino injured his groin on the fake field goal and did not return to the game after that.

After trailing 7-2 at halftime, Maryland regained the lead quickly in the second half thanks to a 4-yard McFarland touchdown to put the Terps ahead 9-7. But the big plays continued to haunt Maryland's secondary as the Terps gave up a 79-yard touchdown to Temple wide receiver Jadan Blue on the first play of the ensuing drive and the Owls took back the lead, 13-9.

On Temple’s next possession, Maryland put itself in another advantageous position to regain the lead thanks to an interception by linebacker Chance Campbell. With that momentum, the Terps drove down the field in seven plays and scored on a touchdown to tight end Tyler Mabry to take a 15-13 lead — backup kicker Paul Inzerillo missed the extra point. It was Mabry’s third straight game with a touchdown, making him the first at his position to score in three straight games for Maryland since Vernon Davis did it in 2005.

Campbell’s interception wouldn’t be Maryland’s last takeaway of the game, as safety Jordan Mosely forced a fumble later in the third quarter that was recovered by cornerback Marcus Lewis.

However, the Terps were unable to capitalize on their fumble recovery and punted the ball away to Temple, which then turned a 17-play drive into a game-winning touchdown, as Russo found a wide-open Kenny Yeboah who made a one-handed grab from seven yards out.

It was untimely penalties and some sloppy technique on pass coverage that hurt Maryland’s defense in the end. The Terps finished the game with nine penalties for 88 yards and allowed Temple to average nearly 14 yards per reception. Conversely, Maryland’s offense couldn’t keep drives alive for itself on third down and couldn’t punch the ball in when inside the red zone.

“Discipline precedes winning and today we had a bunch of penalties, we weren’t very good on third down on offense, we weren’t very good in the red zone,” Locksley said. “It was just an all-around team effort in terms of the loss.”

With Maryland slated for a bye week next, the Terps will have nearly a full two weeks to prepare to host Penn State as they start their Big Ten schedule.

“I think [the bye week] does come at a good time,” Locksley said. “Obviously, we would have liked to have won the game and played better than how we played today. But with how we played, yeah, the bye couldn’t have come at a better time because it will give a chance to go back to the basics and make sure that we get the fundamental things cleaned up and that our players are able to execute at a high level.”