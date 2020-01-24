News More News
football

Maryland offer peaks interest of versatile Ga. lineman Mark Anthony Audain

Pat Donohue
Staff Writer

Maryland is in need of help in the trenches on the defensive side of the ball. And to help fill that void, Terps outside linebackers coach Brian Williams trekked down to Georgia Jan. 22 to extend an offer to Valdosta (Ga.) Valwood 2021 defensive lineman Mark Anthony Audain.

