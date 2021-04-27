TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland officially announces the addition of Ian Martinez

Maryland men's basketball coach Mark Turgeon officially announced the signing of combo guard Ian Martinez, who is transferring to the program after playing his freshman season at the University of Utah.

Martinez is the third student-athlete to transfer into the program this offseason, joining Fatts Russell (Rhode Island) and Qudus Wahab (Georgetown). Prior to Martinez' signing the Terps had already been ranked top-10 by multiple national outlets in the way-too-early preseason polls, including Stadium (5), ESPN (6), Jon Rothstein (7) and NCAA March Madness (8).

"I'm very excited to be part of the Maryland men's basketball program with the type of coaches and players they have," Martinez said in a statement. "One thing that really stood out to me was the opportunity to be in a program with Maryland's culture and the type of playing style they have. I have a great feeling about this place!"

"We are excited to add Ian Martinez to our program," said Turgeon. "Ian is a combo guard who can score at all levels and still has tremendous room for growth. He brings a passion and flair to the game of basketball that I think will remind a lot of fans of Greivis Vasquez. Ian will provide a commitment to our program that falls directly in line with our culture and we look forward to having him in College Park."

Martinez appeared in all 25 games last season as a freshman for Utah, averaging 5.2 points per game. He averaged 9.7 points over the final six games of the season, including a career-high 18-point effort against USC in the Pac-12 Tournament.

Before arriving at Utah, Martinez was a four-star recruit according to Rivals. He was named All-CIF Southern Section (Division I), OC Register All-Orange County First-Team and First-Team All-Trinity League after averaging 23.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.3 steals per game for the JSerra Lions as a senior. He helped guide them to the CIF Southern Section semifinals and a CIF State Championship Regional Quarterfinal appearance that year.