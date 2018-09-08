Despite a slow start and surplus of penalties in the first half, Maryland (2-0) scored 35 unanswered points after halftime and shut Bowling Green (0-2) out in the second half Sept. 8 to come away with a 45-14 victory on the road.

The Terps had nine penalties for 75 yards in the first half and finished with an unsightly 14 flags for 139 yards, but they were able to overcome that by rushing for more than 400 yards and five touchdowns against a Falcons defense that has proven to be susceptible to the run.

Senior running back Ty Johnson led the Terps rushing attack with 124 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, but sophomore Tayon Fleet-Davis wasn’t far behind with 102 yards and two touchdowns on 15 rushes. Junior Lorenzo Harrison rushed for 86 yards and a score while redshirt freshman Anthony McFarland had the biggest game of his college career with eight carries for 69 yards. Sophomore Javon Leake finished with 42 yards on three carries and poured it on Bowling Green with his 36-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Maryland quarterback Kasim Hill remained efficient and continued to protect the football, going 8-for-16 passing for 121 yards, a touchdown and no turnovers. Besides showing glimpses of his immense potential on the ground, McFarland also finished as the Terps’ leading receiver with two receptions for 53 yards, the majority of which came on a dime from Hill that turned a wheel route into a 46-yard gain in the fourth quarter.

Senior wide receiver Jahrvis Davenport recorded two receptions for 41 yards, which included an impressive run after catch that featured an ankle-breaking spin move and resulted in a 22-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Bowling Green had some success throwing the ball in its up-tempo offense--quarterback Jarret Doege finished 17-for-27 passing for 143 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception--but the Falcons couldn’t move the ball on the ground, finishing with just 15 rushing yards as a team.

The Falcons’ 158 yards of total offense was a far cry from the 692 they put up in College Park back in 2015.

Terps senior pass rusher Jesse Aniebonam recorded his first sack since breaking his ankle in last year’s season opener against Texas and redshirt freshman linebacker Ayinde Eley notched the first interception of his college career.

Maryland will look to keep its winning streak rolling as it returns to College Park to take on an 0-2 Temple team Sept. 15.