TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland pauses voluntary workouts following first positive cases of COVID

Maryland athletics has put a pause on voluntary individual workouts for football players following an announcement that nine members of the university's athletics community tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

On July 7-8, the university's health center tested 185 student-athletes and staff, with nine of those individuals testing positive for COVID-19. The nine individuals have been notified of their test results and are currently in self-isolation, which is to last for 14 days under the supervision of university health officials.

In all, Maryland has now completed 290 COVID-19 tests on student-athletes and staff with a total of nine testing positive.

Maryland joins a growing list of Power 5 schools to have now paused voluntary football workouts.

Kansas State paused voluntary workouts for football players last month after 14 student-athletes tested positive.

Just this past Wednesday, North Carolina shut down voluntary workouts for football players after it was announced that 37 member's of the university's athletics community tested positive for COVID-19 and the local health department identified the school as a "cluster" for coronavirus. Just hours later, Ohio State announced that it too had paused voluntary workouts for football after members of seven varsity teams, including football, tested positive for coronavirus.

On Thursday, the Big Ten became the first Power 5 conference to announce plans for a conference-only football schedule, with the Pac-12 quickly following suit. The Ivy League became the first Division I conference at the FCS level to announce that they were postponing all fall sports.