COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- This weekend’s matchup in College Park between Maryland (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) and Michigan State (5-3, 3-2) is one between teams with identical records, but much different circumstances leading up to the game.

Both squads are coming off of big wins against conference opponents at home last weekend, but the Spartans got to experience a much more normal week of preparation ahead of Saturday’s contest.

Maryland, on the other hand, has had to deal with the release of the findings of an investigation into the program’s culture, the reinstatement of its head coach D.J. Durkin on Tuesday, and the firing of Durkin on Wednesday all since the Terps’ last outing.

It has been a season full of turmoil for the Terps, but they continue to stick together and focus on the opponent at hand each week.

“I think our players are focused on each other,” Maryland interim head coach Matt Canada said. “I’ve said that a lot and I really mean that. I think we have really closed off our room and have said it’s about us...We can control how we respond. How our kids respond to each other. And I think that’s something we’ve done a great job of, from all the way back to how we’ve mourned to how we’ve dealt with adversity, to how we’ve dealt with losing games. I think they’ve leaned on each other. I think they’ve focused on each other. They’re excited they got to play well Saturday (against Illinois) and they want to play well again.”

Canada knows the Terps’ opponent on deck this weekend is a formidable one.

The Spartans have had the Terps’ number since Maryland joined the Big Ten in 2014, winning three of the four meetings between these two programs. And this year’s Michigan State team is a carbon copy of Mark Dantonio products of years past--playing tough defense and taking care of the ball on offense.

“We have a great team to play in Michigan State coming in here on Saturday, a football team that obviously has not given up very many points on defense, continues to find a way to win,” Canada said. “I obviously have great respect for their staff, Coach [Mark] Dantonio and what they do there and what they’ve done for a long, long time. So tremendous challenge for us. I’m excited to watch our guys play.”

Michigan State is allowing just 77.4 rushing yards per game so far this season, which ranks first in the FBS. The Spartans also have only given up 17 rushes of 10-plus yards this season, second fewest in the FBS.

“They believe in [stopping the run],” Canada said. “That’s something that obviously knowing this defense for a long time and what they do. They believe in stopping the run and they’re very, very good at it. And then you look at some of the teams we’ve played and how good they are at stopping the run, that’s a huge credit to them that they’re leading our conference. So it’s going to be a tremendous challenge for us to move the football and we’re going to have to work very hard to try and do that.”

Maryland’s rushing attack, which is second best in the Big Ten at the moment (246.3 yards per game), will hope to poke holes in Michigan State’s solid rush defense on Saturday, but the Terps will possibly have to do so without senior running back Ty Johnson, whose second on the team in rushing with 468 yards and three touchdowns this season. Johnson entered halftime of last weekend’s win over Illinois with a calf strain and did not return to action in the second half.

“Ty will probably be a game time decision,” Canada said. “We’ll see what he can do [Tuesday]. We’re hopeful he can play. He told me [Tuesday] that he’s going to play but sometimes that doesn’t really work. So we’ll see how it goes.”

With or without Johnson, Canada knows that his backfield and blockers are going to have to bring their A-game Saturday to penetrate the stout Michigan State defensive front.

“Well obviously it starts up front,” Canada said. “They’re really good. I have tremendous respect for this game, this defense. Our guys are going to have to play well up front to run the ball at all. They’re leading the Big Ten in run defense. They’re going to have to block well up front. Our backs are going to have to hit the hole at the right time. We’re going to have to make some plays in the passing game so that they can’t all be sitting there 2 yards off the line of scrimmage. So it’s going to have to be a team effort to do it and we’re going to have to find a way to move the ball. They’re not letting up a lot of point. They’re a really good defense so it’s going to be another challenge for us.”

Besides its top-ranked run defense, Maryland also knows it must focus on neutralizing Michigan State’s red-hot freshman quarterback Rocky Lombardi, who was named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week last week after leading the Spartans to a 23-13 victory over Purdue in his first career start in East Lansing last Saturday.

“As far as their quarterbacks, I think they’re playing very, very well,” Canada said. “Last week was a huge win, right? Against Purdue coming off of that big win over Ohio State. Then Michigan State comes in and answers the challenge and plays very well. They moved the football well, threw it well. It will be a great challenge for our defense. All of our guys are excited to play but it’s a very, very good football team.”

With all the Terps have had to endure throughout the season and especially this week, it remains to be seen what type of toll that will take on Maryland’s performance on Saturday. But Canada isn’t worried. Dealing with distractions has become second-nature to his team this year.

“I have great confidence,” Canada said. “I think they’re focused on what we can focus on. We’re leaning into each other; we’re excited about playing, and I don’t think there’s anything else that they’re worrying about.”

Maryland and Michigan State are set to kickoff in College Park at 12 p.m. EST on Saturday. The game will be televised on ESPN2.