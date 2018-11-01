Maryland players, media, politicians react to DJ Durkin's firing
Just one day after being reinstated as Maryland's head football coach, DJ Durkin was fired by Maryland president Wallace Loh on Wednesday in a reversal of course.
Quite a few Maryland players took to Twitter after learning of Durkin's removal, while national media and even some prominent Maryland politicians also chimed in.
Here is how they all reacted to the surprising news.
"True peace is not merely the absence of tension: it's the presence of justice" pic.twitter.com/9zzJqsXXyq— Michael Cornwell (@mikecorn5) October 31, 2018
It’s crazy what a little pressure will do.— Ellis McKennie (@emck_cubed97) October 31, 2018
Pressure busts pipes doesn’t it??— Tre Watson (@MDQue_33) October 31, 2018
ITS NEVER THE WRONG TIME TO DO WHATS RIGHT!— Ellis McKennie (@emck_cubed97) October 31, 2018
As players we had very little control over any decision that was made, and they were all made with terrible timing ! Which makes it hard for me to believe that the best interest of the team was in mind at all throughout this whole process. But we will be fine !— DJ (@_DjTurner1) November 1, 2018
These past 5 months have been the most difficult times of my life and I’ve learned a lot. The people who stuck with me through it all I will be forever grateful to. Those who didn’t, thanks for the “support.” Justice for Jordan has been served. #JordanStrong #79Forever pic.twitter.com/f1pd1jaIkp— Johnny Jordan (@bigjohnny73) November 1, 2018
The Maryland board of regents met five times to arrive at their decision. The public overturned it in 24 hours.— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 31, 2018
Maryland officials thought they had a choice. They didn’t. The public was going to decide if DJ Durkin could come back. And the answer was a resounding no. That’s the times we live in. https://t.co/KGZAhZlN5Q— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 31, 2018
I, for one, am shocked — shocked! — that a group led by the guy making gin jokes at the press conference yesterday was out of touch with reality.— Brian Hamilton (@_Brian_Hamilton) October 31, 2018
The DJ Durkin about face by the Maryland Football Terrapins Board underscores how tone deaf so many in Leadership in Intercollegiate Athletics really are. Myopic views govern without understanding the landscape in modern day CFB.— Tim Brando (@TimBrando) October 31, 2018
I mean, who thought this Maryland thing could end any other way?— George Schroeder (@GeorgeSchroeder) October 31, 2018
It was an absurd decision to keep him … and the blowback was clearly going to be intense.
And it was even more intense than that.
Letting Durkin go was the right call. As head coach, he must accept responsibility that this tragedy occurred on his watch. As a former @UofMaryland athlete, I am concerned about the future of #terps athletics if this is not handled w/ full transparency + accountability— Dutch Ruppersberger (@Call_Me_Dutch) November 1, 2018
Dr. Loh’s firing of Coach Durkin is the right decision and the decision that had to be made if the University of Maryland community was going to ever move forward. President Loh was the only leader who had the moral fortitude to accept responsibility for Jordan McNair’s death.— Anthony G. Brown (@RepAnthonyBrown) November 1, 2018