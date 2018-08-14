COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- During an impromptu press conference in College Park Aug. 14, Maryland president Wallace Loh and athletic director Damon Evans addressed reporters for the first time since ESPN’s damning report of a “toxic culture” surrounding the school’s football program that was published last week.

Loh stepped to the podium first and stated that the university has decided to launch two separate investigations into the Terps football program. The previously announced investigation will look into how the tragically sudden death of redshirt freshman offensive lineman Jordan McNair occurred under the watch of the team’s coaching and training staffs, and the other will address allegations from the ESPN report of an abusive “bullying” culture that may or may not have led to McNair’s death.

Loh opened his statement by mentioning that he and Evans met with the parents of McNair in Baltimore that morning to apologize for their son’s death, and let them know that they’d be holding a press conference later that day to announce the hiring of a four-person national commission that will look into the football team’s culture.

"The university accepts legal and moral responsibility for the mistakes our training staff made on that fateful workout day of May 29,” Loh said. "I thought long and hard and put together a team, a commission, of four individuals who will immediately... begin the process of this review, of the practices and the culture of the football program."

Loh added that the final report of the investigations should be available by mid-September. It will be made public after first being shared with McNair’s family.

Loh’s comments at the press conference certainly appear to place most of the responsibility on the football team’s training staff rather than the coaches. A sentiment that could hold some weight during the ongoing investigation.

"Some of the actions of our athletic training staff, not our coaching staff, they essentially misdiagnosed the situation.,” Loh said. “For me, that was enough to say I need to come to personally apologize."

Loh also spoke about the allegations of a “toxic culture” in Maryland football.

"The second thing I want to address are the reported allegations that came out recently on conduct that is simply inappropriate, unacceptable, of alleged bullying, alleged intimidation, alleged denigration of student-athletes,” Loh said. “You can motivate people, push them to the limit, without engaging in bullying behavior.”

Loh concluded by stating the obvious goal of both investigations, which is to ensure nothing tragic like this never happens in College Park again.

"Let me just conclude by saying... we will do everything possible, that the situation that Jordan McNair found himself in will never happen again,” Loh said.

Evans stepped to the podium next to give an update on the findings the school’s investigation into McNair’s death has yielded. He started by admitting that McNair did not receive appropriate medical care and that mistakes were made by Maryland’s athletic trainers. He added that the school’s emergency response plan was not followed and McNair’s heat illness was not properly identified by the team’s medical personnel. Evans also shared that the school has already parted ways with the team’s head strength and conditioning coach Rick Court.

In terms of the investigation into Maryland’s football culture, Evans had the following to say:

“I want to be clear, I have not witnessed any behavior as what was described in the media,” Evans said. “But it is essential that we fully review these evaluations."

More to come on the ongoing investigations as more information surfaces.