The biggest recruiting weekend for Mike Locksley and Maryland football following a tough end to the season has proven to be extremely fruitful, with six prospects announcing their commitments to the Terps as of Monday afternoon.

Independence (Kan.) Community College offensive lineman Johari Branch kicked things off by officially announcing his commitment to Maryland Sunday morning via Twitter.



Branch, a 6-foot-3, 315 pound offensive guard, chose the Terps over offers from Purdue, Coastal Carolina, Southern Mississippi and more.



Next up was Independence (Kan.) Community College three-star defensive tackle Viliani Finau. The 6-foot-2, 320 pounder chose the Terps over offers from Arizona, Illinois, Marshall and more.

Later Sunday evening the Terps picked up a commitment from the third Independence (Kan.) Community College prospect in two-star inside linebacker TJ Kautai.

The 6-foot-2, 240 pound prospect will arrive in College Park with an interesting back story. Kautai, who attended high school in Texas, originally committed to Utah with the expectation that he would take a two-year Mormon mission prior to arriving in Salt Lake City. Plans changed and Kautai ended up enrolling at Independence. He then committed to Jake Spavital and Texas State back in November of this year before deciding to decommit, reopen his recruitment and ultimately choose Maryland after visiting this past weekend.

The final commit to go public Sunday evening was Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy two-star running back KyJuan Herndon. The Sunshine State speedster originally committed to Ole Miss of the SEC last March but decommitted last week after head coach Matt Luke was fired. The Terps offered Herndon shortly after decommitting last week and were able to coordinate getting on campus for a visit and were able to quickly seal the deal. Herndon chose the Terps over Cincinnati, Ole Miss, Purdue, Virginia Tech and more. He rushed for over 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns during his high school career, including 1,846 yards on the ground as a senior.

The Terps got their fourth public pledge from Independence Community College Monday morning when former University of Washington Huskie and three-star defensive tackle Mosiah Nasili-Kite announced via Twitter that he would join his JUCO teammates in College Park next season.

Finally, Monday afternoon the Terps landed a commitment from the second high school prospect to visit over the weekend, Orange Park (Fla.) safety Glen Miller.