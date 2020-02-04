COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Behind a fifth straight double-double by sophomore forward Jalen ‘Stix’ Smith, No. 9 Maryland (18-4, 8-4 Big Ten) remained undefeated at home and won its fifth in a row overall Feb. 4 with a 56-51 win over Rutgers (16-7, 7-5) at Xfinity Center.

“Great college basketball game if you like defense — two really good defensive teams, two physical teams,” Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said. “You’ve got to give Rutgers a lot of credit. They had the lead at halftime and then we went up seven or eight and they fought all the way back and tied it I think a couple of times. So give them credit. I thought our students were terrific. They shot a low percentage in the second half. Our building was live, which really helps us because the league is so hard you need that to get it done.

“Anthony was great down the stretch. Darryl I thought was really good in the second half. Stix was Stix. It felt like he was getting every rebound out there and blocking shots. So we figured out how to win the game and we played a much better second half. I told the guys that you’ve got to enjoy it. It’s hard, man. You look at their scores on the road in our league, they’ve been possession games in almost every game. So I’m proud of our guys.”

After scoring Maryland’s first eight points of the game, Smith finished with 14 points, 15 rebounds for his 13th double-double of the season. The Baltimore native also recorded a career-high six blocks for the Terps.

“He’s just really confident right now,” Turgeon said of Smith. “Some of the shots he made were really tough shots. It’s good to see. I don’t know how many can guard like he can. His post defense has been great. His timing is great. He’s staying down for shot fakes. He’s giving up 30 or 40 pounds. His rebounding because he was able to stay around the basket, that helps. And then he just jumps really high and he’s really long so that helps him.”

Smith’s effort was aided by Terps’ senior point Anthony Cowan Jr., who scored a game-high 17 points and went 8-for-9 from the free throw line — six in the second half — to help Maryland move to 13-0 at home this season.

After starting the game 4-for-7 from three and taking an early lead, the Scarlet Knights showed why they’re one of the Big Ten’s best defensive teams and the Terps went cold shooting, finishing the final 9:21 in the first half without a field goal. A 19-4 run by Rutgers in the first half erased Maryland’s early lead and gave the Scarlet Knights a five-point lead at halftime.

“You’ve got to give them credit,” Turgeon said. “They’re really good defensively. They’re long. They’re really long. Their guards are long. Their point guard is 6-foot-7. Give them credit. We weren’t at our best, but when we had to be, we were good.”

Maryland picked up the pace in the second half, starting the half on a 14-4 run to regain the lead, which the Terps never gave back. Holding Rutgers to under 30 percent shooting in the second half and using turnovers to get out in transition also went a long way in helping Maryland continue its winning streak.

“At halftime we just talked about keeping your head up, playing with energy, playing with confidence,” Turgeon said. “I think we’re too late in the season to be hanging our heads on missed shots. That was the disappointing part of the first half. In the second half, we didn’t hang our heads and we just kept battling and battling and that’s how we came out on top. We had to have a good start to the second half, and we did. Otherwise, it would have maybe been too much pressure on us to make shots late in the game, and really the only pressure on us was to make free throws and our guys stepped up and did that.”

Terps guard Darryl Morsell was a big part of Maryland’s second-half run. The junior scored 11 of his 14 points in the second half and hit 3-of-4 free throws in the final minute to ice the game for the home team.

“Everybody challenged [Morsell] at halftime and he came out and gave us everything he had,” Cowan said. “That’s what we need from him.”

Rutgers was without junior guard Jacob Young in this contest, as it was announced about an hour before the game that he is suspended for violating team rules. The Scarlet Knights received a team-high 13 points from senior forward Akwasi Yeboah, whose biggest shot came with 3:25 left in the second half to give Rutgers its last tie of the game at 49-49.

Although the Terps went the last five and a half minutes of the game without scoring a field goal, nine free throws combined between Cowan and Morsell were enough to stave off the Scarlet Knights from coming back.

“We knew we had to attack more in the second half,” Cowan said. “I think we really got stops and we were able to get out and run. I think that was the biggest part of the game.”

Maryland will hit the road for its next outing, a Feb. 7 date at Illinois. The Terps are currently in a two-way tie with the Illini atop the Big Ten standings.