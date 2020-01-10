No. 12 Maryland (13-3, 3-2 Big Ten) traveled to Iowa City in search of its first true road win of the season in a Big Ten matchup against Iowa (10-5, 2-3) Jan. 10, but the Terps didn’t find it as the Hawkeyes ended their two-game losing streak and handed Mark Turgeon’s team a 67-49 loss at Carver Hawkeye Arena.

Maryland turned the ball over 17 times and shot just 33 percent from the field against Iowa while at the same time having no answer for the Hawkeyes’ two leading scorers.

Junior center Luka Garza and sophomore guard Joe Wieskamp combined for 47 points for Iowa on Friday night, contributing to more than 70 percent of Iowa’s scoring.

Terps’ sophomore forward Jalen ‘Stix’ Smith started the game strong against Garza, blocking two of the 6-foot-11 center’s shots in the first few minutes of the game, but the Washington, D.C., native ended up getting the best of his Baltimore counterpart by outscoring Smith 21-13. Garza also finished with a game-high 13 rebounds.

Wieskamp torched Maryland’s perimeter defenders throughout the game, hitting five threes and netting a game-high 26 points while ripping down 11 rebounds. The Hawkeyes shot just 38 percent as a team but made their shots count, hitting nine from three.

Smith’s 13 points were team-high, but Maryland couldn’t get its offense going on the road, resulting in the Terps’ second-lowest point total of the season and lowest scoring output in conference play since joining the Big Ten. .

Besides scoring, Iowa also dominated Maryland on the boards and moving the ball Friday night. The Hawkeyes finished the game with a plus-12 rebound margin and 16 assists on 23 buckets.

Terps’ senior point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. had a game to forget for Maryland, shooting just 2-for-10 from the field on his way to nine points, four rebounds, three assists, and three turnovers.

Sophomore wing Aaron Wiggins had his worst night of the season shooting the ball, finishing with zero points (0-for-4 FG), one assist and three turnovers. Sophomore guard Eric Ayala also struggled Friday night for the Terps, missing all six of his shot attempts and turning the ball over four times.

Maryland will look to right the ship and take another stab at getting its first road win Jan. 14 when the Terps travel to Madison to take on Wisconsin.