Maryland junior running back Lorenzo Harrison will miss the remainder of the season after suffering an injury to his right knee, he announced Thursday night on his Instagram account.

"This morning I found out my season was over, due to an injury in practice earlier in the week," Harrison wrote on Instagram.

Harrison missed the previous two games due to a nagging hamstring injury suffered during the Terps' Week 2 win at Bowling Green.



The 5-foot-8, 198-pound Harrison injured his right knee earlier in the week during practice, finding out Thursday that he will need season-ending surgery to repair the damage.

Harrison was fourth on the team in rushing through the bye week, finishing the season with 84 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. He rushed for over 600 yards in each of the previous two seasons.

Having played in only two games, Harrison will be able to redshirt and then have two more years of eligibility remaining.

The Terps were looking at a crowded backfield to start the season but have been without junior running back Jake Funk the past three weeks due to a wrist injury and will now be without Harrison for the rest of the year.

Redshirt freshman Anthony McFarland has emerged from the crowd, having rushed for over 100 yards in each of the past two games and should see an increased workload going forward.

Harrison is scheduled to undergo surgery on Friday and had a final promise for Terp fans on Instagram.

"See ya'll next season, I promise it'll be worth the wait."



