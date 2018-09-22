COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- One week after seemingly everything went wrong for the Terps in a disappointing loss to Temple, Maryland (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) locked back in Sept. 22 and had a lot go right to open up its conference schedule with a 42-13 victory over Minnesota (3-1, 0-1).

“I’m really proud of our players,” Maryland interim head coach Matt Canada said after the game. “They deserve all of the credit. They got off the mat. They had a tough one last week. We didn’t play as well as we wanted to play but they came back and played extremely well today, played very, very hard. Obviously there’s a lot of things to clean up; there always are. But our players came back and played with great passion. They came out of the tunnel with great passion and they came out at halftime with great energy. I thought they played very hard, played great team defense.”

Protecting the ball and spreading it around on offense as well as getting to the quarterback and forcing bad throws on defense proved to be a winning formula for the Terps on Saturday.

It was another stellar performance from Maryland redshirt freshman running back Anthony McFarland, who stole the show with six carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns. It marked back-to-back games with more than 100 rushing yards for McFarland.

Senior running back Ty Johnson also reminded everyone how dangerous he can be out of Maryland’s backfield. On a drive at the end of the first quarter, the Terps showed the potential of their running game by taking the ball 91 yards in two plays--one for 10 yards from McFarland and the other 81 yards to the house for Johnson. The touchdown run was the longest carry of Johnson’s career and third longest in Maryland history. Johnson’s 123-yard display now gives him 10 career games with at least 100 rushing yards. He is the fourth player in program history to accomplish that feat.

Maryland’s rushing performance was particularly impressive due to the fact that the Terps’ offensive line was far from 100 percent on Saturday. Starting tackle Damian Prince as well as center Johnny Jordan were sidelined with injuries and Prince’s replacement Marcus Minor also briefly left the game after getting banged up. However, the blockers who did play--Minor, Terrance Davis, Brendan Moore, Sean Christie, and Derwin Gray--did so well enough to help the Terps rush for 315 yards and four touchdowns.

“The offensive line is a great strength for our team,” Terps quarterback Kasim Hill said. “It was great to see Derwin [Gray] out there today with the energy he brings to the team and that he brings to the group. But I think we’re very deep at the offensive line position and we have a lot of people who can play.”

After perhaps his shakiest performance as a Terps quarterback to date last weekend against Temple, Hill redeemed himself with an extremely efficient game against the Golden Gophers. Hill finished 10-for-14 passing for 117 yards and a touchdown.

“I just think as the week progressed we put together a good game plan and we stuck to the game plan,” Hill said. “The O-line came out and played great today. The running backs were running very well. The receivers were getting open and I just stayed in my lane and did my job and it ended up being a very good start to the game.

“I think with any game you obviously want to get out to a fast start, try to get that momentum going. Especially coming off of last week as an offense, we were focused on starting fast and really just going out and playing and having fun. And I think we did that to start the game. It’s great to see [Anthony McFarland] get in the end zone. It was great to see the linemen play as well as they did today, the backs play as well as they did today and the receivers play as well as they did today.”

Maryland’s defense allowed 429 yards of total offense to Temple, but it played like a unit with something to prove against Minnesota, holding the Golden Gophers to 263 total yards, registering four sacks, and forcing three turnovers. This despite losing starting safety and perhaps best all-around defensive player Darnell Savage Jr. in the first half to an injury.

“We had a lot of guys get nicked up on defense,” Canada said. “That’s always a challenge but they continued to step up and we only allowed three points in the second half. So great credit to them for stepping up. Next man up. It’s a lot harder than it might sound to put in that many different guys, especially at one position. So I’m really happy for our players. They deserve all of the credit.”

Perhaps the most game-breaking play of this contest came on Minnesota’s drive to open up the second half. Two plays into the drive, Terps grad-transfer linebacker Tre Watson picked off Golden Gophers quarterback Zack Annexstad and returned it 36 yards for a touchdown to give Maryland a 28-10 lead. Watson had his best game in a Maryland uniform to date, leading the Terps with 11 tackles as well as recording the pick-six and a sack.

But after the game, Watson deferred credit to the rest of his defensive teammates, namely NICKEL Antoine Brooks, who also had himself a nice day with six tackles and a sack.

“As far as the pick, they had been running that zone pop play on us and they hit it on us on the boundary early in the game, but it was something we weren’t going to let happen again and I’m pretty sure that pick was all for Antoine Brooks,” Watson said. “I mean, he’s been lighting the quarterback up all season. I’m pretty sure he deserves credit for my Texas interception as well. But he lit it up and once the ball is in the air it has to be mine. That’s all of our approaches as soon as the ball is in the air. And I mean at that point it was like a free line to the end zone. Antoine cut the quarterback off and there’s no better feeling than being in the end zone for the team.”

Later in the half, the Terps recovered an Annexstad fumble on a strip sack by defensive end Byron Cowart that was recovered by BUCK Bryce Brand. Maryland’s defense was also particularly stingy on third down, holding Minnesota to just five third-down conversions on 16 attempts.

“Third down is big for us,” Watson said. “I believe we’ve been first in the conference through the first three games on third down. It’s a huge emphasis for us. We want to get off the field. But guys just flew around and played with a lot of energy. We have guys on this defense who can fly around and make plays at any moment. And you saw that from pretty much every player on the defense. You saw that upfront with Jesse [Aniebonam]. Byron [Cowart] had a big sack. You saw in the second level that Isaiah [Davis] was making big hits. I was fortunate enough to make a few myself. And then in the secondary, even when Savage went out, we had young guys come in and play great from their first snap on. And that’s what we preach as a whole. There’s always going to be an opportunity for another guy to step up and everyone did that very well today.”

Despite the decisive victory, one area the Terps will have to clean up moving forward is the amount of penalties they’re committing. Maryland finished the game with 10 penalties for 118 yards, whereas Minnesota had just one flag thrown against it for 15 yards.

“We had too many penalties and we have to get that cleaned up,” Canada said. “So we’ll work on that. That’s on me.”

But overall, Canada was extremely pleased with his team after its bounce back win at home. When asked after the game about his thoughts on the Terps’ resiliency after redeeming an embarrassing loss while blocking out the distraction of an ongoing investigation into the football program, Canada was emphatic in his response.

“Unbelievable; It’s unbelievable,” Canada said. “These kids are special. What they go through and how they came back. They’re awesome. The kids are awesome. We are so proud of our players and how hard they played and how hard they stick together and how they focus on each other. I think somebody smarter should do some kind of study on it because it’s impressive.”