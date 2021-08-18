Maryland's revamped tight end group ready to roll

As prolific as Maryland’s offense was at times during the 2020 season, one area that was severely lacking was the tight end position. In five games, Maryland’s tight end unit had just a single reception, a 20-yard catch by freshman Malik Jackson in the Terps’ final game of the season versus Rutgers.

There were big expectations for Chig Okonkwo heading into the 2020 season, as he was named to the John Mackey Award watch list prior to the start of the season after hauling in 19 catches for 201 yards, including a pair of touchdowns as a sophomore in 2019. The Mackey Award is presented to the nation’s top tight end every season.

Okonkwo missed the entire 2020 season due to Myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle associated with COVID-19.

Fast forward to 2021 fall camp and the tight end room looks drastically different from a year ago. Okonkwo, once again on the Mackey Award watch list, is back healthy. Sophomore Corey Dyches has successfully transitioned from wideout to tight end and head coach Mike Locksley brought in a group of talented newcomers including CJ Dippre and Weston Wolff.

“I really can’t put it into words,” said Okonkwo on being back in fall camp. “Having the game taken away from me and coming back and having another opportunity to play, I’m so excited. I just can’t wait to get back on that field and just playing with the team and being with the guys. I can’t wait to be a part of that team culture again.”

Okonkwo did take part in spring ball and was a standout in the Terps’ spring game, hauling in six catches for 81 yards. Dyches also stood out in Maryland’s spring game, hauling in three catches for 39 yards.

“Corey [Dyches] is really good in routes and mismatches. Linebackers can’t cover him, safeties have a very hard time,” said Okonkwo. “You know he’s playing receiver, so that’s all he’s been doing his whole life. So he’s really good at that.

“What he needs to work on now is getting the blocking down. He’s similar to me, because in high school I didn’t really play tight end like that with a hand in the dirt. So he’s similar to me when he first got here, he’s getting better at blocking and now he just needs to take the next step.”

While Dippre has yet to take a snap in a college game, he arrived in College Park already looking like a veteran.

“He came in and he was pound-for-pound already the strongest tight end already,” Okonkwo said of Dippre. “Like literally pound-for-pound the strongest tight end already. He’s stronger than me, he’s stronger than all of us. It’s crazy. It’s like, ‘dude, you’re 18? How are you doing that? Like you put a 600 on your back doing that like every day?’ He’s really good. And actually, from the springtime, his routes were kinda clunky, his hands weren’t really there. If you see now, he doesn’t look like a freshman anymore. He looks like a junior tight end and he’s been in college football for a long time.”

The upcoming season will mark the first time Okonkwo and Taulia Tagovailoa have played together during the season and the senior tight end says that there is an immediate difference between playing with the Alabama transfer and previous quarterbacks he worked with.

“When we first got here in the spring, there were certain routes I’d run before with other quarterbacks, and when I got to a certain part in the route I knew the ball wasn’t coming to me", Okonkwo said. “But with him, he’s a gamer. I’m still working my route and I’m like, ‘oh my god, I got the ball.’ It’s crazy, building that cohesiveness with him has been fun. He’s a really fun guy. A guy you really want to play for. The way he works and the things that he says, you know he totally believes what he says about hard work and all the dedication you have to put in. So he’s a guy you really want to play for and I’m very excited to play alongside him.”

While it is no secret that Locksley wants to get the tight ends more involved in the offense this season, the addition of Dan Enos as the Terps’ new offensive coordinator should do nothing but help make sure Okonkwo and the rest of the tight ends are a major part of what Maryland does offensively.

“Our philosophy, and Coach Locksley is in alignment with this totally, is that this is a guy that can be a difference maker,” said Enos. “That’s a guy that can be a matchup issue. That’s a guy that can create a lot of space for other players if you use him right. I am extremely excited about Chig [Okonkwo] and Corey [Dyches] and this group as a whole. I think these guys have a chance to be really good and we’re excited about the multiplicity that we think we are going to be able to show and do with the tight end group.”

Enos, who has worked with numerous NFL tight ends throughout his career, sees Okonkwo as an everydown tight end who can do it all heading into his senior season.

“For me it’s awesome,” said Okonkwo. “I just heard that [Dan Enos] coached over 12 different NFL tight ends. Just having him there and just giving us a bigger role on the team, because the tight end position, we really embrace everything. We have to block, we have to put a hand in the dirt, we have to be able to get past linebackers on routes. We have to beat safeties, beat corners. So it is a position that really does everything. I really appreciate that someone is going to look at that and reward that position. So I’m really excited to play for Coach Enos.”