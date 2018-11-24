UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- Maryland (5-7, 3-6 Big Ten) battled through adversity all season long, but the Terps ran out of fight Nov. 24, as they were hammered in Happy Valley, losing to No. 12 Penn State (9-3, 6-3), 38-3.

After starting the season 5-3, the Terps needed just one more win to become bowl eligible but ended their season on a four-game losing streak.

“We obviously left some plays on the field today,” Terps interim head coach Matt Canada said. “We had a lot of guys get hurt and we always talk about how special our players are, guys kept stepping up and stepping up, but we weren’t able to make the plays we needed to make today. So I’m disappointed in that for our players. It’s hard to watch that. It’s hard to see that to know how bad they wanted it. Obviously how bad we wanted it for our seniors, but really for everybody.

“We just didn’t make the plays to win the game. So credit to our opponent but I’m so proud of our football team. I’m really, really proud of our team and our entire building. It stinks that we didn’t win today and it really stinks that the last two games we came up three points short, but this is one hell of a season, one hell of a group of kids, and as a staff we’re proud of them.”

Maryland’s offense never gained any traction, punting on six of its first eight drives of the game with another one of those drives ending with a missed 31-yard field goal attempt. The Terps only came away with three points in those first eight possessions and failed to score thereafter, punting a total of eight times in the loss.

After rushing for more than 200 yards in back-to-back games, Terps redshirt freshman running back Anthony McFarland was contained by Penn State’s defense, rushing for just 12 yards on six carries in the first half on Saturday. He did not have a carry in the second half after leaving the game with an injury.

“They decided to stop the jet like other teams have and we had some communication issues today at times that we haven’t had,” Canada said. “That falls on me. We have a quarterback who has only played a couple of games and we had a lot of different things. But they were upfield on the jet and we blocked them OK at times upfront and then we just didn’t get those big runs that we’ve seen at times. They probably tackled a little better than we hoped they would. And then in our passing game we had some shots and we just didn’t hit them.”

The Nittany Lions trotted down the field on the game’s opening drive and covered 74 yards seemingly effortlessly in four plays, scoring just over 90 seconds into the first quarter on a 3-yard Trace McSorley quarterback keeper. The senior signal caller for Penn State didn’t have to play most of the fourth quarter and he still finished the game with 230 passing yards, a passing touchdown, 64 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

On Maryland’s first drive, Terps quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome connected with freshman wide receiver Brian Cobb on a 48-yard pass to set Maryland up for a 26-yard Joseph Petrino field goal, but Penn State poured it on after that to the tune of 565 total yards, 28 first downs and 31 unanswered points, including a perfect 6-for-6 in the red zone.

Pigrome struggled throughout the game, as the Penn State defense sacked him five times while holding the redshirt sophomore to just 185 passing yards (14-for-23) and 13 rushing yards.

Junior running back Miles Sanders led all rushers with 128 yards for the Nittany Lions, but it was freshman running back Ricky Slade who found the end zone twice while adding 64 rushing yards of his own.

One of Slade’s touchdowns came from 8-yards out in the third quarter on the very next play after Terps grad-transfer linebacker Tre Watson was ejected for targeting. It was Watson’s third time being ejected for targeting this season.

Maryland’s season was an uphill battle from the beginning. After the death of redshirt freshman offensive lineman Jordan McNair in June, the Terps’ program has been in a whirlwind of controversy and emotion.

Highlighted by a big, season-opening win against then No. 23-ranked Texas and a valiant effort in a 52-51 overtime loss to then No. 9-ranked Ohio State last week, Maryland’s season saw more downs than ups and ended in major disappointment. But the lessons learned as a team is something the Terps are holding onto as their biggest win this year.

“This season was filled with adversity and battling through adversity,” Terps senior defensive lineman Mbi Tanyi said. “That’s the biggest thing that we can all take away from this season. We lost our teammate and to keep battling game in and game out, I can’t say how proud I am of everyone who put effort in.”

The resiliency the Terps showed is something that should be commended despite struggling to find wins down the final stretch of the season. Canada wants the memory of this year’s Maryland team not to be of one that fell just a win short of the postseason, but rather one that won fives games with its back against the wall.

“They’re an incredible group of young men and that really should be the only story,” Canada said. “The story is how awesome these kids are. I wish we had played better. I wish I had coached better. But you go way back to when this thing started getting loose and said you’re going to play these games and still go out there and win five games. I think everybody would have said no way. So these kids deserve all the credit.”



